They revealed the physical ordeal suffered by Zlatan Ibrahimovic at the age of 40: what his limited training plan is like

Zlatan Ibrahimovic suffers a hard ordeal because of his knee problems (Photo: REUTERS)

He used to be one of the best soccer players in the world and his talent has led him to wear the shirts of the most important teams in the world, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic begin to feel the weight of your 40 years and the wear and tear of his extensive career in the elite. The Swedish striker, who is still in the squad AC Milanhas a limited training plan to avoid knee injuries.

It has not been a very fruitful season for Ibrahimovicwho has been constantly undermined this campaign by different injuries. And as reported by journalist Peppe Di Stefano from Sky Italiathe experienced player only exercises with the rest of the group once a week and can only play 10 minutes in each match of the Italian club.

That has been his routine to face a championship of the A league in which he has disputed 988 minutes (22 games) and has scored eight goals, in addition to his participation in 161 minutes with the box Red-black in four meetings of the UEFA Champions League.

Ibrahimovic has played 22 Serie A games this season and scored eight goals (Photo: REUTERS)

Ibrahimovic respects his physique very much and, at this stage of his professional career, he has decided not train with the rest of his teammates from Tuesday to Friday and replace those demanding sessions with a individual routine that avoids the swelling of your knee. Your week is completed with a tactical work on saturdays (or the day before the match) with the rest of the squad to get to the competition in tune.

His contribution has decreased considerably but in this way he can avoid suffering serious injuries or discomfort in his knee. In the current course, only he has played the full 90 minutes seven times but they were all in the last semester, at the end of 2021. Since the beginning of 2022, he has completed only one game and lost his place in the forward of the AC Milan.

The information of Sky Sports points out that former player teams like Barca, Inter, Juventus, PSG y Manchester United, among others, is not willing to maintain this rate of competition for long, so he will have to decide whether to retire at the end of the season or resort to deeper treatment to improve his knee. The contract of Ibrahimovic with the AC Milan It ends in the next few months and, although he will probably continue playing football, he may be looking for a destination more in line with his reality.

