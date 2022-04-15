They revealed the secrets of Luka Modric for his optimal physical condition at the age of 36: the unexpected allowed in his diet to relax

Luka Modric, at the top of international football for a while (REUTERS / Juan Medina)

Real Madrid took another important step in the Champions League against Chelsea and he is naturally one of the candidates to lift the trophy again. One of the mainstays of him is Luka Modric, which is similar to wine: the older, the better. The Croatian is the orchestra director of the cast led by Carlo Ancelotti and, at 36, he remains at the top of world football.

Modric’s personal trainer revealed some issues related to his personal routine that sustain him as one of the best footballers today: “The key to success is that we keep Luka on a constant basis, which is always between 85 and 100 percent. Which can be seen from the fact that it can withstand not only 90 but also 120 minutes at high intensity. This form allows him to be one of the players with the fewest injuries. At the beginning of the game he wasn’t brilliant because Chelsea came on strong, but then he played a good 120 minutes”.

Vlatko Vucetic began to reveal questions about his treatment: “Before each training session and match, he does half an hour with an elastic band. His muscles become more elastic, as if he has springs all over his body. And of course he always does a comeback after the game.” The professor at the Faculty of Kinesiology at the University of Zagreb and head of the Sports Diagnostic Center has been working together with Modric for six years: today they carry out the work remotely.

“On Wednesday morning I sent him a plan, as I send it to him every day. Recommendations for recovery: about 20 minutes of cardiovascular training, cycling, swimming or brisk walking, aerobic work at a load intensity of 50 or 60 percent, ”he pointed out.

Modric was once again at a high level at Real Madrid (Reuters/Paul Childs)

How did Modric manage to face extra time in the Champions League quarter-final match against Chelsea despite the rush of regulation time? “His running economy stayed the same throughout the game. He kept running on the ball of his foot and the center of gravity of his body was in the correct position. As long as he is reactive on that forefoot, the risk of injury is much lower,” Vucetic argued.

Nutrition and rest in elite athletes are fundamental elements for optimal performance. The physical trainer also emphasized this: “I’m sure he slept long after 3 in the morning after the game, which is relatively early given the late finish. You need to oxygenate yourself, get rid of the negative things in the body. Drinking a beer or two after a game can be a positive thing because a low percentage of alcohol relaxes you and beer also has several positive ingredients”. And he expanded: “After that you need to sleep a little, do a light workout to start metabolic regeneration, to start oxygenating the blood and eliminating all the negative metabolites, which are much more numerous than usual.”

Modric has a cook who lives with him: “Nutrition is terribly important. You have to listen to your body and have a person who can recognize it. Alcohol is consumed in minimal quantities because man is extremely responsible in that sense. He regularly tells me what he has done. Complete honesty is important in our relationship.”

The side of the midfielder who will play his fourth World Cup in Qatar 2022 did not neglect the importance of the established family: “He leads an orderly life. His wife Vanja also has a particularly important role to play. When he returns home, she arrives at his oasis of peace where his body can completely relax. It is tremendously important that a player at home has stability and tranquility to be able to recover. And Vanja gives it to Luka”. Meanwhile, he explained that she has a degree in economics and gives her peace of mind in all aspects of the home to enjoy together with her children.

Vucetich closed talking about the future professional of the 36-year-old crack: “Modric can play like this for another two or three years, of course it is crucial how he decides in his head. It is not easy, it is a great sacrifice. As long as he is willing to sacrifice his private life and undergo the training, he will be able to withstand such efforts.”

