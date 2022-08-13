They revealed who Piqué’s new partner is, after his separation with Shakira: “They have been helping them keep the romance secret”

Piqué and Shakira are separated by the love scandal that splashed the Barcelona footballer

The separation between Shakira and Gerard Piqué continues to add episodes and now the name of who would be the footballer’s new partner was known, thanks to the statements of a person close to the young woman of just 23 years.

According to the British site The Sunthe 35-year-old player maintains a relationship with the young woman named Clara Chia Martiwhose social networks would have been canceled so that their photos do not circulate and to protect their identity, something they could not achieve.

“Gerard and Clara have been seeing each other for months. She is a student who also works for him in his office, organizing events. They have kept quiet about their relationship, but everyone around them knows what is going on.”, assured the source who remained anonymous. “ People have been helping them keep the romance secret and has deleted Clara’s social media accounts so people can’t find photos of her. that alone makes his classmates think he’s actually serious about being with her”, he added.

Clara is 12 years younger than Piqué and it is believed that she met him while working on events at her production company. Those close to the couple say they have been seeing each other for some time. What is not confirmed is whether the romance began before or after the separation of the Colombian singer.

Shakira and Pique with their two children (Gettyimages)

Interestingly, at the beginning of July several international portals had agreed that the Spanish soccer player used to travel with a “friend” of about 20 years of age who worked for his company and whose name began with the letter C. This description coincides exactly with that of Clara Chia Marti.

She would have been the one who was with the 35-year-old player at the Balloon World Cup that he organized this year together with the streamer Ibai Llanos. “She was not working on that event that day, but she attended because of the good relationship with him and with the Kosmos colleagues,” journalist Lorena Vázquez had revealed on the podcast Mamarazzis. They also traveled to Dubai together, always for work reasons.

It should be remembered that in June Piqué was photographed with a blonde woman at a party at a party in Stockholm, Sweden. On that occasion, the footballer traveled to the Nordic country as part of an event organized by the CEO of SpotifyDaniel Ek, with whom he has a great relationship due to the association of the popular music application with the culé team.

I hammered prepares for a new season of the Barcelona

The separation between Shakira and Piqué was announced in June. Both met after the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, whose official song, Waka Waka, It was interpreted by the Colombian and the Spanish participates in the video, who in said contest was crowned world champion with his team.

The artist did not reveal the reasons behind the separation, but the couple agreed to a temporary custody agreement, despite the fact that Gerard wants the children to stay with him in Barcelona and the singer wants them to move to Miami with her. Meanwhile, the Colombian stayed busy in the United States as a judge on the television program Dancing With Myselfalongside Nick Jonas. In April he released the single Congratulations, with Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro, which will be part of his upcoming 12th album.

While Piqué lives a complicated present in Barcelona, ​​where the coach Xavi Hernández has him as the “fifth defender” of the squad, as reported by part of the Spanish press. Also, accepted a reduction in his salary to be able to stay at the club and help him in the Fair Play of La Liga.

KEEP READING

Piqué and his tense wait when picking up his children in front of what was his house

Piqué’s millionaire condition for Shakira to keep custody of the children

The pearls of Barcelona’s 6-0 defeat of Pumas by Joan Gamper: Lewandowski’s show, Dani Alves’s joke and Piqué’s gesture on the bench