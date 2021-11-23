They robbed Ansu Fati’s house while he witnessed the triumph of Barcelona at the Camp Nou: the loot that the thieves took

The youth, heir to Messi’s number 10, witnessing Barcelona’s victory over Espanyol at the Camp Nou for the Spanish League (Urbanandsport / NurPhoto)

While Ansu Fati watched from the stalls of the Camp Nou, and in the company of Ousmane Dembelé, the victory of the Barcelona by 1 to 0 before Spanish In Xavi Hernández’s debut on the substitute bench, he suffered a robbery at his home, according to the newspaper The vanguard. The thieves broke into the first floor of the property, while on the ground floor their relatives followed the Derbi alternatives on TV.

The 19-year-old forward learned of the robbery after the meeting, thanks to the warning from his family, who heard noises on the upper floor of their home and, without going up the stairs, notified the police. When the patrols arrived at the place, the thugs had already left, but the rooms were in disarray and several possessions were missing. In addition, the authorities detected that, before acting, the intruders had turned off the security cameras and the alarm.

As part of the loot, the thieves took cash, watches and jewelry; the amount of the stolen did not transcend. According to The vanguard, Fati made the corresponding complaint at the Mossos police station in Sant Cugat.

Fati is the great chosen by the culé team to occupy the throne left vacant by Lionel Messi, today PSG star. In fact, he inherited the number 10 from the captain of the Argentine team. A month ago, moreover, renewed its contract with the institution until June 2027 and adjusted the exit clause, which today amounts to 1,000 million euros (1,160 million dollars), a symbolic figure, given that it is unpayable.

Since his breakthrough into the elite, he became a record collector. In 2019, at 16 years and 298 days, he became the second youngest player in the history of the Barça to debut with the first team. Shortly after, on August 31, 2019, he became the youngest player to score in the league in the history of the team. culé, with a head goal against Osasuna.

He was also Barça’s youngest debutant in Champions, where he became the earliest scorer in the continental tournament at 17 years and 40 days when he scored the winning goal 2-1 against Inter Milan on December 10, 2019. His marks of precocity are completed in the Spanish team , where is the third youngest player to debut with the Roja, only surpassed by his teammate Pablo Pérez Gavira ‘Gavi’, who debuted last October 7 with Spain at 17 years and 62 days, and Ángel Zubieta, who wore the red elastic for the first time at 17 years and 284 days in 1936.

After 11 months of standing due to injury, Fati had returned at a high level to the first team, but against Celta he suffered a problem in the hamstrings of the left thigh, which put him back in the group of casualties. While trying to support his teammates against Espanyol, he came across the disturbing news of the robbery at his home.

