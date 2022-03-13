“They robbed me”: the fury of the Argentine boxer Yesica Tuti Bopp at losing her world title after 13 years of reign

La Tuti Bopp lost in a split decision against the Mexican Plata (Credit: World Boxing Association)

The undefeated always finish, it always sounds like a phrase in the world of sports. But the one that weighed on the back of the Argentine boxer Jessica Sure Bopp It was closed in the middle of a great controversy that opened the debate in the boxing environment: gave up his world title after more than 13 years of reign and quickly made a release full of fury on his social networks.

“They robbed me downstairs because they couldn’t get up in the ring for more than 13 years. Hold on Argentina”wrote in a stories from your official account Instagram hours after falling in divided judgment before the mexicana Jessica Nery Plata In a fight that took place in the Majestic Casino from Panama.

The Surewho had made the 24th defense of his World Boxing Association light flyweight crownwas harmed by the decision of the judges Robert Hoyle (97-93) and José Roberto Torres (96-94), who saw her lose throughout the 10 rounds. In the meantime, Victor Simons He gave it as the winner on his card with a 97-93.

“Stole! Incredibly, two judges take the title from him after 13 years in a clear and controlled fight in every way by Sure. After 13 years as champion and 17 working together, I am proud to say that he never lost in his category, much less last night. It is clear that the only way to get his title was to steal it. They were never going to be able to top a ring. The box sometimes has these injustices, ”wrote his coach Juan Ledesma on his networks in a post that he cataloged as the“ robbery of the year ”.

The release of the Tuti Bopp after losing his world title after 13 years of reign

Bopp, who in addition to being a boxer is a social psychologist, had last fought in October 2021 when she won by KO in the fourth round to the Venezuelan Johana Zuniga in Barranquilla. His career, in total, boasts statistics of 37 wins (17 KO) and 3 lossesadding the one decreed against the Mexican Silver (27 years, 28 wins and 2 falls).

One of the most outstanding boxers in the history of the country obtained her WBA crown in December 2008 at Luna Park and he sustained it throughout another 23 combats distributed in Venezuela, Uruguay and, mainly, Argentina. Her last defeat had taken place in September 2021 against her compatriot Juliana Vanesa Basualdo, but that fight that ended in a split decision on the cards did not have any crown in dispute.

The other defeat suffered in her professional career by this fighter from 37 years it was in 2013 against the Mexican Yesica Chavez when the World Boxing Council silver belt was put into play.

