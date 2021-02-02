They robbed the house of Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara while the player was traveling with PSG: the details of the shocking loot

Icardi and Wanda Nara, in the Parisian house. And the forward, minutes before the duel against Lorient, that PSG lost 3-2

The Argentine forward of Paris Saint Germain Mauro Icardi was the victim, this weekend, of a robbery at his home in Neuilly-sur-Seine (Paris region) when the player was going to Lorient to play this Sunday for Ligue 1 (his team lost 3-2), as reported to the agency AFP a source close to the investigation.

“The personnel in charge of the player realized the theft this morning (Sunday), when they saw objects that had been displaced or that were no longer there”, indicated this source, confirming information from the newspaper The team. This media affirms that the event was on Saturday night and that the employees of the house found the scene and notified the family. This is the property in which the attacker lives with Wanda Nara, his wife and agent, and his children.

The stolen goods are jewels, watches and luxury clothes, among them, several Wanda clothes, of which she usually displays on her social networks, either wearing them or in her dressing room. The amount stolen is valued “at around 400,000 euros” (about $ 485,000)said the same source, which however did not give more details about the robbery.

In any case, the Santa Fe is not the only PSG footballer who suffered insecurity in the French capital in recent days. The goalkeeper Sergio Rico was robbed last week of goods valued at a total of 25,000 euros.

The model and businesswoman in one of the postcards that she knew how to share from her home (Instagram: @wanda_icardi)

At the same time, it is not the first time that Icardi and his family have suffered a robbery. A few years ago, when he played for Inter Milan, it had already happened to them, although on that occasion he found himself face to face with the assailants.

The footballer was returning home, and while he was parking his car, two men approached him asking for money and the luxury watch with which he had posed a few days before in his Rolls Royce. He refused to give them the watch, but in the end they ended up stealing the jewel. Icardi, after the fact, escaped on a motorcycle to his training with the Milanese club, and later made the corresponding complaint to the Milan police.

Wanda Nara’s dressing room. According to investigators, some of her belongings were taken, for example, various dresses (Instagram: @wanda_icardi)

Icardi, 27, came to PSG from Inter Milan in September 2019. After a year on loan, in which he showed his ability to achieve, the Parisian leadership made use of the purchase option: he paid 50 million euros for stay with the ram. After a start to the season marked by injuries, the striker had found himself again with the goal (he has been 27 since his arrival in France). But an extra-sporting event, the robbery of his house, overshadowed his weekend, which also ended with the defeat at the home of Lorient.

