They run Windows 98 on an Xbox Series X and the result is surprising: it is possible to open all kinds of apps and games

The latest generation of consoles is leaving us with great titles, and everything indicates that the best is yet to come. However, there are those who take advantage of them to return to a simpler time. On the one hand, Sony offers native backward compatibility with PlayStation 4 games from PlayStation 5, although if we want to play titles from previous generations we will have to go through the box through PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium. Instead, the Xbox Series X and S consoles are backwards compatible with the previous two generations of Xbox.

There is an extra advantage for Xbox users in this regard. And it is that through a certain method, it is possible to emulate all kinds of games from other consoles, from the most classic, to PlayStation 2 or even Wii. Although perhaps what has attracted most attention recently is the ability to install Windows 98 on Xbox Series S and X consoles. All this with the help of RetroArch.

One more Xbox to play

RetroArch is an emulator that is available on a good number of devices. Through its so-called ‘cores’, it is possible to access a multitude of classics that we would not otherwise be able to. However, the folks at Digital Foundry on YouTube have used the emulator for something that goes one step further: install Windows 98 and play classic titles from Microsoft’s own operating system.

For this feat they have used the DOSBox Pure plug-in for RetroArch and a copy of Windows 98. However, the process of copying files to the console is a bit more involved, since requires having the account in Developer Mode and copy the files from a PC to the console. To enter the Developer Mode we have to activate the option in our Microsoft account, something that will cost us a single fee of 14 euros.

There is another way to do sideloading without having to register in the developer program, although according to The Verge, there is a remote possibility that Microsoft can ban your Xbox Live account.

As you can see in the video, you can see how Windows 98 runs like a charm, being able to access both programs, applications, and even games. In fact, the games run really well, with a solid frame rate.

However, one of the main disadvantages is that, there is no way for the console to recognize the mouse while using Windows 98. While the keyboard works fine, for the mouse they had to use the Xbox controller itself to move the cursor like that. For the games there was no problem, because they could be played with a controller without problems.

DOSBox Pure is not something exclusive to Xbox. And it is that this plug-in can be installed on a system with Windows, Mac, or Linux without any problem, being able to run previous versions of Windows like the one we have talked about.