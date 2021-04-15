‘They Say Nothing Stays The Identical’ Acquired by Film Movement

Film Movement has acquired North American rights to “They Say Nothing Stays The Identical,” the function movie debut of Joe Odagiri, a preferred Japanese actor and musician.

The lushly lensed Japanese drama premiered at Venice and went on to play at Busan. Amongst its many accolades, the pic gained greatest function movie at Antalya Golden Orange Film Competition in Turkey and was nominated for the Golden Star at El Gouana. It additionally performed on the New York Asian Film Competition.

“They Say Nothing Stays The Identical” could have a theatrical launch in 2021, adopted by a roll-out on digital and residential leisure platforms. The announcement was made by Michael Rosenberg, the president of Film Movement and Maki Shimizu of the Kinoshita Group.

Headlined by Akira Emoto, the movie boasts a powerful crew together with Christopher Doyle, the cinematographer of “Paranoid Park”; Emi Wada, the costume designer of “Ran”; in addition to Armenian jazz pianist Tigran Hamasyan.

Set in Meiji-era Japan, the movie follows a lonely previous ferryman (Emoto), who earns a modest residing by ferrying villagers, livestock and items forwards and backwards throughout the river. With the development of a giant bridge within the pipeline, Toichi may lose his job and the one human connections he has. However when he rescues a mysterious younger lady from drowning, his life is remodeled eternally.

“Although Joe Odagari is thought world wide because the star of dozens of movies and a gifted musician with an enormous following, ‘They Say Nothing Stays the Identical’ exhibits that he has the beating coronary heart of a real auteur,” stated Rosenberg.

“We predict that is the right movie to remind audiences why it’s value seeing motion pictures in a darkish auditorium on the massive display screen, and we sit up for making it obtainable for precisely that later this 12 months,” added Rosenberg.

Film Movement’s current acquisitions additionally embody “Worry,” Ivaylo Hristov’s debut which gained the Grand Prize at Tallinn; in addition to the LGBT drama “Poppy Area” and Cathy Yan’s debut function “Useless Pigs.”