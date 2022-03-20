“They serve no one”: David Faitelson attacked Chivas and America

David Faitelson lashed out at Chivas and America for their sports crisis (Photo: José Méndez/EFE)

Eleven days of the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament have elapsed and two of the most traditional teams have not been able to be protagonists. Eagles of America and Chivas of Club Deportivo Guadalajara they are far from the first positions of the general table and the soccer exhibitions inside the fields in which they have been presented they have left something to be desired among the fans. In that sense, David Faitelson He assured that his performance is not functional for the country’s sports industry.

“America and Chivas today are not what their sacred history dictates and so they serve no oneneither to themselves, nor to their millions of fans, nor to an industry that largely depends on their vigor and joy to sustain interest and sales levels,” he wrote through his verified Twitter account @Faitelson_ESPN.

The rivalry that has been built throughout the history of both teams has managed to polarize all the fans in each of the matches they play. However, in recent years the matches they have played are far from spectacular that they came to demonstrate when Cuauhtémoc Blanco and Adolfo Bautista competed on the pitch of the Azteca Stadium or the Jalisco Stadium.

The journalist assured that the two institutions do not serve the interests of Mexican soccer (Photo: Youtube/Fino Boxing)

While both sides have been the subject of criticism in the most recent tournaments, the complaints became more pronounced when they entered the most recent version of the Clásico Nacional. On matchday 10, in what would be one of the most anticipated matches of the tournament, the players led by Fernando Ortíz and Marcelo Michel Leaño finished the 90 minutes without getting hurt. The result, in the eyes of various experts, was a reflection of the low football quality of the teams.

The institutions even presented themselves to the party under very particular conditions. The capitals came to the meeting as general coleros of the contesta situation that had not happened since 2008. On the other hand, the people of Guadalajara did it with the purpose of avoid his fourth consecutive loss in the tournament. In this way, the distribution of points served as a palliative for their critical situation.

The situation is alarming because both institutions have consolidated at the top of the most popular teams in the country in recent years. In the most recent survey conducted by Consult Mitofsky the Chivas beat the Eagles for the first time in four years as the team with the most followers. And it is that of the total number of respondents, the 19.4% declared themselves a fan of Guadalajarawhile for the residents of the capital it was inclined 19 percent.

Unlike the men’s teams, the women fight for the top positions in the standings in the current contest (Photo: Twitter/@ChivasFemenil)

Meanwhile, in the absence of playing seven games, the format of the tournament allows the two teams a slight hope to participate in the league. The Chivas are more likely to occupy the 9th place overall, that is, within the playoff positions. At this point, a miraculous combination of results could even get them into the top four direct qualifying spots to the postseason.

The Eagles They have a darker picture. With only one win, four draws and five losses they are in the penultimate table position, although with the same units as the Mazatlán Cañoneros. In this case, the hopes of the Americanists are placed on the conquest of, at least, the 12th place for transcend through the playoff match.

About, Diego ValdesChilean reinforcement of the Eagles accepted the situation but assured that “this is football and we know that we must continue workingwe have to continue because there is still a championship left and we can get into the playoffs”.

KEEP READING:

JC Chávez denied being envious of Canelo Álvarez’s career

With the Army and the National Guard: this is how they will protect the bars in the Classic Regio

“It falls short”: Piojo Herrera criticized Tata Martino’s call