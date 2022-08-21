They stop the development of their game, they cannot give refunds and it all comes down to cryptocurrencies

The authors of Untamed Isles wanted to release the game in October, but now they have communicated some bad news to their fans.

After becoming one of the most recurring topics of conversation on the web, cryptocurrencies They have entered the world of video games. It seemed that the sector was going to enter the universe of these digital assets little by little, but the recent drop in its value has made many developers den reverse gear in your ideas.

We have to pause the development of Untamed Isles and put the project on holdAuthors of Untamed IslesToday we tell you about the case of the authors of Untamed Isles, a kind of Pokémon that introduced cryptocurrencies as an additional element and not mandatory to enjoy the experience. However, the digital asset was at the core of the project, and its current status on the market has forced its developers to stop launch.

“Today I want to share some extremely sad news with you,” the creators begin on the game’s Steam page. “We have to pause development of Untamed Isles and put the project on hold. It is with a heavy heart that we have made this decision and understand that our fantastic community will be shocked reading this.”

Crypto funds have become, and continue to be, essential in getting us to launchAuthors of Untamed IslesLater in the note, the authors detail the reasons why they have decided to pause the title: “We rely on the crypto market and we are expanding rapidly thanks to the positive interest. When the fall came we ended up very exposed with a track that was too short. The game still has a gameplay-first, crypto-second design, but crypto funds have become, and still are, essential to get us to launch“.

As the developers explain, the cryptocurrency crash has ended by exhaust all funding of the project, so they cannot continue with the development of Untamed Isles. In addition, the authors convey other bad news in a separate post: “Because our cash reserves are empty, we are unable to refund our initial sponsors. We are very sorry about this and wish this scenario was different.” This is accompanied by multiple complaints from Kickstarter backers, who hoped to enjoy the game beyond its cryptocurrency ties.

Of course, this is yet another example to add to our list of reasons why we don’t want to see cryptocurrencies in video games. At the moment, it seems that this recent crash has caused many users to rethink the stability of said market, although in the case of Untamed Isles it has ended with a paused development.

