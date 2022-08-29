They stopped in Ecuadorian waters a ship transporting cocaine to Malta

The ports of Guayaquil are key for the shipment of drugs to various destinations in the world (Photo: Ecuador Navy)

The Policeman and the Armada of Ecuador They detected a ship carrying cocaine on the high seas. The crew members, who were later apprehended by the authorities, wore uniforms and had badges of a private security company. The ship that left the Port of Posorja in Guayaquil was going to transport the drug to Malta, in the central Mediterranean.

The authorities acted when it was alerted that four armed individuals arrived in a speedboat to the boat and boarded the merchant ship “Valencia”. The now detainees put three sacks on the boat. It was with that alert that the National Navy and the Police of Ecuador carried out an operation.

With the authorization of the State Attorney General’s Office, the police officers opened the hatches of the ship’s container. When checking the hold they found the three sacks that the four subjects had loaded from the boat. In the sacks, the authorities they found 180 blocks of cocaine hydrochloride weighing 179,640 grams.

The detainees were identified as Ramon Rosendo CC, 51 years old; Duval Antonio GT, from 39; Jose Daniel VP, 33; Y Jefferson Joshua PB of 28, as reported by the Police on its website.

In addition to the drug, the Police seized a satellite tracking device and USD 320. With the seizure of the drug, around 1.8 million doses were prevented from entering markets of international consumption, according to Police estimates.

While the authorities apprehended the ship that departed from the Port of Posorja, in the canton God 123 kilometers from Guayaquil, police officers stopped a truck that was transporting other blocks of cocaine.

The drug had been camouflaged in a false bottom in the truck. Total, the operation allowed the seizure of 18 kilos of cocaine. Police officers had been following the gang for several weeks was trying to send that drug to the port of Rotterdam, in the Netherlands. According to the authorities, the seized cocaine is valued at USD 1.3 million.

In 2022 alone, the Ecuadorian authorities They have seized more than 120 tons of drugs nationwide.

Ecuador is located in one of the key countries for cocaine trafficking from America to different destinations in the world. In addition, it is the third country in the world with the most cocaine seized. This was revealed by the latest report of the United Nations Office on Drugs (Unodc), which details and analyzes the global behavior of the drug trafficking market.

Between 2016 and 2020, the largest cocaine trade was through “well-known routes.” The shipments passed through Colombiaalong the Pacific coast and reached Central America or Mexicoto then arrive at the USA. Shipments were also made from the seaports to send the narcotics to Europa oa West Africa. According to the report, traffic flows also go from the Andean region to other local markets in South America, in particular Brazil y Argentina.

Cocaine produced in southern Colombia, north of Ecuador, is shipped across the Pacific Ocean. The United States estimates that most of the cocaine seized in that country comes from Colombia.

