They tested how autonomous braking works at night and the results were a bit disappointing

A mannequin standing in front of a car whose lights are the only thing that allows the eventual pedestrian to see. The trial only yielded one car that stopped under all circumstances

As is often the case in many other areas of the industry, some innovations that reach car consumers cause a great shock and surprise are barely known either by presenting themselves as solutions or simply as comfort elements, but with the passage of time and development, they begin to show that they have some “collateral damage” to correct.

The best example is that of the touch screens that all users demand in their new vehiclesand that in addition to bringing together practically all the functions that were previously scattered between the dashboard and the console, they provide the modernity that everyone has in their personal smartphones.

But once they were installed in the market, the screens began to show their dark sides. The human habit of pressing a button and feeling that pressing activated a specific function clashed with the insensitivity of a virtual buttonand that often forces the driver to take your eyes off the windshield to ensure that the command given on that screen has been received. But in addition two other new and unexpected problems appeared.

The screens are a novelty and users want them in their cars, but over time they show problems that require attention

One is the reflection of the sun, which sometimes prevents you from seeing the screen correctly.but other times it simply projects a very intense beam of light that bounces off its surface and goes directly into the driver’s view, and there is no way around it.

The other problem is even more recent, it is the electrical consumption. The bigger a screen is, the more electricity it requires to run, and in a car with a heat engine it’s not a problem, but in an electric affects the autonomy that is so much questioned in these times.

These are just examples of the unexpected effects of a new technologywhich allow us to understand why they are made constant studies on other systems that, even being very sophisticated innovations, require adjustments to prevent them from causing unwanted problems.

High-definition cameras, sensors and radars are the devices through which objects in front of a car are detected

It happens with Driving Assistance, the famous ADAS systemsborn as devices that contribute to users for safer handling from different tools.

One of them is probably one of the most surprising, autonomous emergency brakingwhich detects obstacles in front of the vehicle and, once the driver has detected inactivity in the brake, applies the appropriate braking power to avoid a collision or run over.

Nevertheless a series of tests from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety in the United States (IIHS)which have just been published, have shown that under very particular circumstances such as at night on a road where the only light is that of the headlights of a car, this detection is not as accurate in some cases, and null in others.

The detection tests of a pedestrian at night were carried out both on streets and on routes, with low and high beams and at different speeds.

The test was carried out with adult mannequins that crossed the street or walked parallel to it. Child dummies, which are often part of daytime trials, were not used, as the accident rate with child pedestrians at night is statistically minimal.

Each test consisted of presenting a mannequin in front of a car that circulated at two different speeds: 20 and 40 km/h on streets, and 40 and 60 km/h on routes. And in all cases, the test was done with low beams first and high beams later. For the test, they tested 23 different vehicles between medium sedans, SUVs and trucks. In sunlight, 19 of them got the top two marks, but at night that number dropped to just 11 cars, or less than half.

The best performers were Ford Mustang Mach-E, the Toyota Camry, the Toyota Highlander and the Nissan Pathfinder, with the latter being the only model to successfully pass all tests.

Nissan’s development in environment sensing is one of the most advanced. In fact, it is the only manufacturer that has its Level 3 autonomous driving approved in Japan.

But these tests, far from being a seal that marks those who have shown less efficiency, is the best way to develop these devicesbecause if one brand makes them work, the rest have no reason not to. Something similar happens with the crash tests carried out by entities such as EuroNCAP and its subsidiaries in each country or region of the world. Even designed with very sophisticated studies, some impacts leave results that denote the need for improvement for some manufacturers.

In any case, The most important conclusion that can be drawn when receiving this type of report is that even if a car offers driving aids, you should never stop being vigilant, especially in circumstances of maximum demand for sensors, radars or high definition cameras, and it must always be remembered that full autonomous driving does not yet exist.

