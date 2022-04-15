They threatened to kill the Bayern Munich coach: he received 450 intimidating messages after the elimination against Villarreal in the Champions League

Soccer Football – Champions League – Bayern Munich Training – Saebener Strasse, Munich, Germany – April 11, 2022 Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann during training REUTERS/Lukas Barth

It is not easy to take the reins of a club as powerful as the FC Bayern Munichwho faces each season as the best candidate to win the Bundesliga and that also always aims to be one of the best teams in the UEFA Champions League. The demands are very high, so the elimination against Villarreal has generated a great impact: Julian Nagelsmanyoung DT of the Bavarian cast, was threatened with death.

Nagelsmannof only 33 yearswho came to Bayern being the youngest manager in German football, he took over the job that belonged to Hansi Flick with the obligation to devastate both domestically and continentally. That is why the defeat in the quarterfinals of the Champions League before him Yellow Submarine It put him in a very awkward situation.

“I know that I would always be criticized from all sides. It’s normal and I can deal with it. I can live quite well with Rummenigge’s criticism. But with 450 death threats on Instagram, it’s less easy.” he pointed out in the preview of his team’s match against Arminia Bielefeldcorresponding to Date 30 of the Bundesliga.

Julian Nagelsmann comforts Robert Lewandowski after the elimination against Villarreal (Photo: REUTERS)

The young strategist, who is carrying out a great campaign in the local tournament – ​​he is the leader with 69 pointsnine more than the Dortmund– but he fell in the European competition before a cast that a priori seemed inferior, he explained that he is worried about his family: ”If people want to kill me, that’s one thing, but if they attack my mother, who is not interested in football, I can’t understand it.. As soon as you turn off the television, people forget all decency. And he thinks they’re right, that’s the worst.”

When questioned about the possibility of filing a complaint with the Police, Nagelsmann he felt that the threats were too numerous to make it possible. “I would not see the end. Receipt after each game, regardless of the winner. The threats are more when we play with three defenses”plot.

Nagelsmann is not the only person in the Bayern Munich who received these types of messages. The wife and son of the sports director, Hasan Salihamidžić, had also indicated on Wednesday and Thursday that they had been the target of threats, showing screenshots of messages received by Instagram. The DT specified in any case that he did not expect the Bayern increase security measures. “We are private people. I don’t want to provoke anyone and no one has yet come to my house to threaten him.”he pointed.

Nagelsmann said that he will not file a complaint due to the death threats received (Photo: REUTERS)

The technician of The Bavarians now aiming to secure the tenth consecutive title of the Bundesliga and then start planning the next season. “For sure we have a couple of points where something has to be done. We have a squad that has played together for a long time.. On the one hand that’s good because the players know each other. But when you’ve been successful for a long time, there comes a time when you need new blood. We are in it but internally, at least as far as I am concerned, “he said.

Before the stumble before the VillarrealBayern had already suffered a serious blow in October, when they were beaten 5-0 at the hands of Borussia Mönchengladbach in the round of 32 of the German Cup. Some historical voices, such as that of Lothar Matthäushave branded the season a failure and point to Nagelsmann as the main culprit. “Bayern have not played anything in recent weeks and had solutions and plenty of options to change the dynamic. However, the only thing there is are many discussions within the team.he claimed Matthew in Sky Sports.

