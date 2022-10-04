They track in the Chilean desert “signs” of the British scientist who disappeared 18 days ago and hope to find him alive

61-year-old British scientist Thomas Marsh.

In Chile, the investigation and search for the British astronomer who has been missing for 18 days in the north of the country continues. “Signs” of their steps have been revealed and that they are still waiting to “find a living person”.

The case began on September 16 last when Scientist Thomas Marsh lost track of him near the La Silla International Observatorylocated in the commune of La Higuera, approximately 600 kilometers north of the capital of Chile.

The astronomer arrived in Chile on September 14 accompanied by a doctoral student to conduct research at the observatory. Nevertheless, His disappearance would have occurred after an eventual discussion with the 23-year-old young man. Despite being interrogated and collaborating with the authorities, the witness would no longer be in the country because “there is no possibility of rooting a person and preventing him from leaving the country if he is not formalized” before justice.

The Chilean prosecutor, Adrián Vega, said that a person could still be found alive and that “morale is high to do so.” from the stray the only thing that has been found are the keys to the room that the scientist used and the search extends over a territory of 300 thousand hectares.

The Chilean persecutor has also revealed that “we have signs and indications of certain sectors that he could have walked in the sector”, and that while there is no evidence to indicate the contrary, “the methodological predicament of the speaker and of the police is that we can still find a person alive”.

According to the newspaper The daythe search has concentrated on Cerro La Silla, and it is believed that from a paved road the astronomer could have gone down and traveled between ravines and paths of the land, and it is here that all traces of it are lost.

Search

Police personnel from Carabineros de Chile, the Army, and the Investigative Police (PDI) They make up a specialized team to find the British’s whereabouts in the north of the country. Land, air and sea tracking methods have been used that have not yielded results so far.

A Vigía C-52 aircraft with a thermal camera also participates in the operationto which was added the support of drones, that of a High Mountain team of the Chilean Army and even search dogs in conjunction with their guides.

According to the national press, the British family is expected to arrive in Chile to also participate in the efforts and the investigation that is being carried out.

