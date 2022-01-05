“They treat him like a criminal”: they denounce that Novak Djokovic is incommunicado in Australia

Novak Djokovic, with problems on his arrival in Australia (AAP Image / Morgan Sette via REUTERS)

The scandal surrounding the figure of Novak Djokovic and his participation in the Australian Open that will begin on January 17 took international significance. After the debate that was generated by the exception made by the organizers of the first Grand Slam of the year and the Australian authorities to cross their border despite not being vaccinated against the coronavirus, the controversy was reflected in their arrival in the oceanic country: the staff The airport has held him for several hours and the Serbian media denounced a “Criminal treatment”.

The Serbian newspaper The Telegraph gave shocking details of the situation that the world number 1 is going through: “Djokovic is in custody, he is scandalously treated like a criminal in a room! Scandalous treatment of the Australian authorities towards the best tennis player in the world “.

“The best tennis player in the world is treated like a criminal and receives scandalous treatment. He is detained in a room with two police officers watching him “, they reported. And they revealed that they prohibited him from using his cell phone in addition to contact with any member of his staff.

The athlete’s father, Srdjan Djokovic, confirmed the fact according to statements that the portal replied B92: “It is currently housed in a room and no one can enter it. There are two policemen in front of the room “.

Novak landed in Melbourne around 11:30 p.m. local time and is still in custody late in the Australian morning. The Serbian newspaper Flash He quoted the step-by-step of Djokovic’s stay at Melbourne’s Tullamarine International Airport: “They didn’t even allow him to get off the plane normally and escorted him to a sector called ‘immigration detention.’ It would remain there until the authorities of the oceanic country make a final decision on its exemption from entry ”. Accordingly, the rotary News He remarked on the “rude treatment” with which the officers on duty addressed him.

The reason why the tennis player would be being retained is that your team made a mistake when applying for the visa, as published by the portal The Sydney Morning Herald. Instead of managing the exemption to play the tournament as an athlete, they made the procedure to obtain a job that does not allow medical exemptions for not being vaccinated. Now, it is the Victorian government that is analyzing the situation.

“I had a fantastic quality time with my loved ones during the holidays and today I am heading to Australia with a waiver permit.”, had been the message of the Serbian in the post in Instagram next to a photo of their suitcases that lit the fuse. The event became a political issue in AustraliaTo such an extent that hours before his arrival in the country, Prime Minister Scott Morrison left him a strong warning: “We are awaiting your presentation and the evidence you provide to support it. If those tests are insufficient, you will not be treated differently from others and you will be on the next plane home. There should be no special rules for Novak Djokovic at all. “

Nole landed around midnight on Wednesday in the host country of the season’s first Grand Slam, but did not receive permission to enter Melbourne since the Victorian authorities raised questions about the arguments that he wielded to receive the medical exemption that would allow him to cross the border without being vaccinated against coronavirus. In addition, there are serious doubts about the process of your visa that would allow you to be admitted to the immigration sector.

“We will not provide Novak Djokovic with individual visa application assistance to participate in the 2022 Australian Open Grand Slam. We’ve always been clear on two points: visa approvals are a matter for the federal government and medical exemptions are a matter for doctors.”, He warned in his account of Twitter the Minister of Sports, Jaala Pulford, after learning that the entry of Nole to the country.

The Australian Border Force (ABF) sought the go-ahead from the Victorian government to authorize their entry and the entity required federal authorities to put the request in writing, but ultimately rejected the option of sponsoring Djokovic’s visa. The ABF, however, has the opportunity to enable Serbian documentation, which with 9 titles He is the top winner of the Oceanic Open (he won the last three titles in a row).

In Melbourne there was the longest lockdown in the world to contain the advance of the coronavirus, and an outbreak of the variant Omicron it has caused the number of cases to reach record levels. The Australian Open, which in the last edition put tennis players under a two-week quarantine, is celebrated in the midst of a crisis due to the increase in infections, which went from almost 212,000 cases accumulated from December 1 to more than 500,000 this week.

