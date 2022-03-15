They tried the VAR in Estudiantes-Boca: the two penalties that Echenique omitted and the magnifying glass on the offside of the controversy

The VAR will begin on two dates in Argentine football. This weekend the seventh day of the La Liga Cup will be played, the so-called date of the classics with interzonal matches, and the next (the eighth) will be the appointed time so that the technology debuts in the first division.

However, video arbitration It has been put into practice for a month offlineeven though this time the conclusions were known from a meeting last weekend. The match chosen was Students and Mouth Juniors played at the UNO stadium in La Plata.

He himself had the arbitration of Fernando Echenique and had several controversial actions. As indicated in TyC Sports, hand YES (Video Assistant Referee) job as he usually does in games, but no direct communication with the judge of the encounter.

The conclusions reached by the VAR in Estudiantes vs. Boca according to the portal mentioned were:

-“That there was no offending at the start of the play that ended with the penalty for Estudiantes due to an alleged foul by Frank Fabra (Fabra’s clearance is from someone who wants to play the ball with his head and not that it deflects into it and ends up enabling)”.

-“That was a penalty for Students for a hand of Carlos Izquierdoz”.

-“That there is a penalty from Marcos Rojo in the last one for a grab.”

The implementation of the VAR, something that applies in most of the leagues in the world, is very late in Argentina. At first it had been agreed that from the fourth day of this Professional League Cup the application of the technology would be activated, but that was postponed and it was decided to carry it forward from the eighth day of the contest, one after the date of the classics.

The VAR in Argentina anda came from other postponementssince in the first instance it was going to be applied in August of last year, then it happened for the beginning of the current championship, later it was run to the fourth date and finally to the eighth, which this time does seem to be the charm. The Video Assistant Referee has a cost of 7,000,000 pesos per date, that each local club will have to face a total of 500,000 each.

This is how the eighth date of the League Cup will be played where the VAR will debut in Argentina

Banfield – Argentinians

Central Barracks – Independent

Boca – Arsenal

Central Córdoba – Hurricane

Colon – Aldosivi

Defense and Justice – River

Gymnastics – Workshops

Godoy Cruz – Students

Newell’s – Platense

Board of Trustees – Union

RAcing – Sarmiento

San Lorenzo – Atletico Tucuman

Tiger – Rosario Central

Velez – Lanus

