They warn that tropical cyclone 4 will become a tropical storm: trajectory and affected states in Mexico

It is currently heading to Tamualipas but affects several states of the Gulf of Mexico (SMN)

Potential Tropical Cyclone “Four” moves over the western Gulf of Mexico and its circulation generates very strong to intense rains that could generate increase in the levels of rivers and streams, landslides and floods in the east and southeast of Mexico, including entities of the Yucatan Peninsula.

With a current displacement, in its last report at 7:00 p.m., towards the northwest (315°) at 22 km/h, atIt reaches maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h with gusts of 65 km/h.

Tonight, the potential tropical cyclone “Cuatro” will move over the western Gulf of Mexico, its wide circulation will cause intense punctual rains in Puebla, Veracruz and northern Oaxaca, very heavy rains in Hidalgo, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatánpunctual strong in Tamaulipas and San Luis Potosí and showers in Quintana Roo.

In turn, gusts of wind of 50 to 60 km/h and waves of 1 to 1.5 meters high are expected on the coast of Tamaulipas and north coast of Veracruz. For its part, tropical wave No. 23 will travel through the southeast and south of the Mexican Republic, causing intense punctual rains in areas of Chiapas and Guerrero, as well as reinforcing the potential for rains in the east and center of the country.

It is expected to make landfall on Sunday morning in Tamaulipas and will follow Nuevo León (SMN)

On the other hand, the Mexican monsoon and a low pressure center over the northwest of the Mexican Republic will cause intense punctual rains with possible hailstorms in Sonora and Chihuahuaas well as heavy to very heavy rain andn Sinaloa, Durango and the Baja California Peninsula. While two low pressure channels in interaction with upper instability and moisture ingress from both coasts, will cause strong punctual rains with possible hail fall in Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, State of Mexico, Morelos and Tlaxcalain addition to intervals of showers in Coahuila, Nuevo León, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Querétaro and Mexico City.

During Saturday, the potential tropical cyclone “Cuatro” or possible tropical storm, will head towards the coast of Tamaulipas and is expected to enter land during the afternoon. Its wide circulation will cause very heavy rains at intense points in Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Puebla and Veracruz, which could cause an increase in the levels of rivers and streams, landslides and floods in low-lying areas of the aforementioned states.

At the same time, waves of 1 to 3 meters high are expected on the coasts of Tamaulipas and Veracruz. PFor its part, tropical wave No. 23 will move over the south and center of the country where it will generate heavy to very heavy rains with possible hail, and intense punctual rains in Oaxaca.

While the Mexican monsoon over the northwest of the Mexican Republic will cause intense punctual rains with possible hailstorms in Sonora and Chihuahua, heavy to very heavy rains in Sinaloa and Durango, as well as showers in the Baja California Peninsula.

At the same time, two low-pressure channels, together with a divergence in height and the entry of moisture from both coasts, will cause heavy to very heavy rains with possible hailstorms over the west of the country, as well as showers and heavy punctual rains over the north and southeast of the Mexican territory. , including the Yucatan Peninsula. Finally, the hot to very hot evening environment will prevail over entities in the northwest, north and northeast of the country, in addition to the Yucatan Peninsula, with temperatures above 35°C in ten entities.

Rain forecast for August 20, 2022

Very strong rains with intense punctual (75 to 150 mm): Sonora, Chihuahua, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Pueblaa, Veracruz and Oaxaca. Heavy rains with very strong points (50 to 75 mm): Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Morelos and Tlaxcala.

Intervals of showers with strong punctual rains (25 to 50 mm): Durango, Nuevo León, Querétaro and Chiapas.

Chubasco intervals (5 to 25 mm): Baja California, Baja California Sur, Coahuila, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatan and Quintana Roo.

The aforementioned rains may be accompanied by electric shocks, strong gusts of wind and possible hail, in addition to the fact that they could increase the levels of rivers and streams and cause landslides and floods in low-lying areas.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for August 20, 2022: Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C: high areas of Hidalgo, State of Mexico, Tlaxcala, Puebla and Veracruz.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for August 20, 2022:

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua, Durango, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán.

Maximum temperatures of 30 to 35 °C: Baja Southern California, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacan, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Veracruz and Quintana Roo.

Wind forecast for August 20, 2022: Wind with gusts of 50 to 60 km/h and waves of 1 to 3 meters high: coasts of Tamaulipas and Veracruz. Wind with gusts of 50 to 60 km/h: Coahuila and Nuevo León, as well as on the coasts of Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán.

