“They were going to attack us all”: the minutes of hell suffered by an Atlas fan at the Corregidora Stadium

Querétaro and Atlas fans staged one of the darkest events in the history of Mexican soccer (Photo: AFP)

On March 5, 2022 fans of White Roosters and Atlas met at the Corregidora Stadium to witness another chapter of the recent sports rivalry between clubs. Despite the tension between barsmost of the attendees did not imagine the tragedy that would come at minute 62 of the meeting, when an albiazul sector attacked the reduced visiting fans in the midst of various security inconsistencies, as reported by Abril Fuentes, a red and black fan, to Infobae Mexico.

It was not the first time that Fuentes left Jalisco to support Atlas, although it was his first appearance in the World Cup stadium. Just like he did in Aguascalientes, Puebla and Mazatlan, called for a trip to encourage the Liga MX champion. Her work, together with her boyfriend, consisted of organize a group of people and friendsoutside the animation groups.

Unlike her, her partner had already been to Corregidora and knew that the field was classified as high risk. Despite this, along with a dozen other people, they left the capital of Jalisco on the night of Friday, March 4. However, on the way to Querétaro they noticed the absence of security checkpoints which, he said, are common in other states they have visited.

Abril and her companions documented the beginning of the aggressions in the Querétaro vs Atlas match, as well as the invasion of a sector of the barristas to an area disabled by the authorities to guarantee the safety of the visiting sector (Video: Courtesy Abril Fuentes)

At dawn, and after breakfast, Abril and her partner contacted other organizers, who told them that they should show up at the parking lot of the sports venue before 1:00 p.m.. They did so and in the place they met the rest of the fans, both from the bars and families, who would enter to see those led by Diego Cocca play.

At 4:15 p.m., the red and black fans put away their instruments, rags and flags in their means of transport in order to enter the Stadium. However, during access, she noticed discrepancies in implemented protocols by the private security company in charge of the event.

“They trained the women on one side and the men on the other, but this time, compared to the stadiums where we entered on par, the women entered first. Something that seemed strange to us, when we began to form the line, was that they made us break and re-queue three times. They were not sure how we were going to get in”he recounted.

Abril Fuentes is dedicated to organizing family trips to encourage the Atlas outside of Jalisco (Photo: Courtesy of Abril Fuentes)

Another of the inconsistencies was the lack of clarity that the guards had about the objects prohibited in the access. While it is known that bulky belts and packages cannot be worn, some people prevented them from wearing hats, visors or sunglasses. They even wanted to prohibit access to Fuentes for carrying his wear lenses. “From there you could tell there was no communication between them”counted.

Upon entering the area assigned for the visit, the tension began to be felt in shouts and chants, although the gesture was normalized by the rivalry between clubs. As indicated, the area above where they were placed was not enabled for the hobby, so it was empty. The atmosphere seemed normal until a goal by Julio Furch at minute 29 silenced the local breath and gave way to the threats that worsened moments before minute 62.

In the section next to their location, a brawl began between a couple of fans, apparently from Roosters, although “what made us strange was that to calm them down (the security elements) They opened the mesh that separates the bars so that they could get out and stop the fight between the two of them”, he mentioned. At that moment, according to him, the crowd became inflamed and some supporters of the local team began to attack red and black fans outside the visiting area.

In the 62nd minute of the match, clashes broke out in various sectors of the Corregidora Stadium (Photo: Enrique Contla/EFE)

“It was a matter of minutes before they were surrounding the entire stadium. We already had people on the right and on the left. We turned up and there were already people throwing things at us. When we saw that they were already up there, I felt desperate not wanting to be in the stadium where they were going to attack us all”.

Confident that security elements would control the brawl, Atlas fans they were concentrated in the middle of their section“but when we notice that security opened the bars It was when we started running, I was worried about the other people who came with us, so instead of going down to the field we went to the parking lot”he clarified.

To leave the area, it was necessary for her and her companions to jump the fence that divides the seats with the back aisle. At that instant, the bars on both sides were opened and the sector was filled with albiazul aggressors. Abril Fuentes and some of her companions managed to get to safety outside the compound, although almost immediately. the police authorities closed the access gate.

Atlas followers called for peace at the Jalisco Stadium after the attacks (Photo: Fernando Carranza/REUTERS)

“People from Atlas remained inside and we had to see how they were being beaten. They basically locked them up not making them safe but putting them in danger. I want to think that it was to prevent the Gallos fans from doing more damage in the parking lot. I want to think that it was for that and not to leave them locked up, ”he declared.

The following hours were the longest of the day. Telephone communication with those who were trapped was null and the authorities restricted access to the fans. At times, the guards opened the gates to allow wounded people to come out and took the opportunity to provide the first reports to those who hoped to meet again with his companions, although they were not encouraging.

“At that moment the organizers of the trips approached and they began to tell them that there were confirmed deaths. They told them that there was already one, two, 17. It was when we all began to be alerted because they were things that the authorities were saying, those who were having a dialogue with those who were waiting, ”he said.

During the clashes, the Gallos goalkeeper tried to reassure the local fans (Photo: Víctor Pichardo/REUTERS)

At approximately 10:30 p.m., Abril and the group she was in charge of managed to leave the Corregidora Stadium. Only one of his friends did not return with them, since he was helped by a Queretaro family to get to safety. The security forces escorted them to the municipality of Salamanca, Guanajuato, and continued on their way to Guadalajara without knowing the meeting of Atlas fans at the Jalisco Stadium.

The security inconsistencies experienced by Abril and the rest of the fans were corroborated in the hours and days that followed. Social networks showed that the security company in charge of the party summoned people without training hours before the meeting. Subsequently, the medium ESPN disclosed that the corporation with business name G.S.E.K 9 had expired permits to operate since February.

“We knew there were going to be lawsuits, but we shouldn’t normalize it. Violence is wrong. You don’t go to that to a stadium and less with the type of trips that we take from a family environment. Imagine going with someone you don’t know and who assured you that you would return safely.. Fortunately they returned, but what if not? We ask the authorities to do something, let justice be done”he concluded.

