They were shipwrecked in the Caribbean and survived 33 days on a desert island eating rats, coconuts and snails

One of the people stranded on the desert island in the Caribbean

Two men and a woman had already lost track of the days after their boat was wrecked on a desert island between Florida and Cuba. More than a month they stayed in the place, being able to survive on a diet based on coconuts, snails and rats.

When the three Cubans’ boat sank in the Caribbean Sea, they swam to Anguilla Cay, where they spent 33 days before being contacted and rescued by the United States Coast Guard.

The uninhabited island, with rocky soil and palm trees and shrubs, is part of an atoll in the Bahamas that is close to Cuba. The place is frequently inspected by the United States, as it is one of the transit routes for Cubans fleeing their country and trying to reach US soil.

Lt. Riley Beecher, a Coast Guard pilot, said during a routine mission Monday they saw what appeared to be flags flying across the island’s generally brown and light green topography.

“I thought, ‘Let’s take a closer look.’ I’ve never seen anything on that island, “Lieutenant Beecher said. “Then I saw two people frantically waving their hands trying to get us down”.

The Coast Guard flew over the island dropped some supplies and a radio to communicate. On Monday, another crew returned to drop more food. One of the pilots, Lt. Justin Dougherty, said the woman had low blood sugar and was given packets to bring her levels back to normal.

“They definitely seemed very relieved,” he said after they were discovered and offered supplies. “They had lost track of exactly what day it was”.

According to Dougherty, the castaways were kept hydrated by coconuts and the meat of snails and rats were able to feed themselves. It could have been worse if they hadn’t found palm trees or if it had been warmer.

“I was surprised that they could survive for so long and sound so consistent”Said Dougherty. “Hydration was the most important aspect.”

The three Cubans on the desert island

They were rescued Tuesday morning and transferred to the Lower Keys Medical Center without serious injuries.

Authorities in the United States have taken custody of the three Cubans who are in a federal facility in Pompano Beach, Florida, the Coast Guard said. Immigration officials did not say whether they will be deported.

It is not clear, according to information from the authorities, if the three people were trying to go to the US or were simply lost sailing at sea. A similar case occurred in October 2020, when a larger group of Cubans were stranded for 10 days on a beach in Cay Sal Bank, not far from Anguilla Cay.

“It’s not every day you find three people stranded for 33 days on an island,” Lieutenant Beecher said. “Seeing the relief on their faces when you’ve given them some hope is quite amazing and rewarding.”.

(With information from AP)

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

The miracle of Tonga: the story of six boys who survived a shipwreck alone in the middle of the Pacific

The drama of migrants in the Mediterranean returns: a shipwreck off the Libyan coast left at least 74 dead

Shipwreck of a boat carrying migrants in Chocó leaves at least five dead