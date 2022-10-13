They will auction the ball with which Diego Maradona converted the two goals against England in the 86 World Cup: the millionaire figure they would pay

The Tunisian referee owns the ball (Getty)

2022 became one of the years where sports auctions do not stop breaking records.

After the 9.2 million dollars that were paid for the shirt worn by Diego Maradona against England in the 1986 World Cup in May, and the 10.1 that they disbursed in September for which Michael Jordan wore in the first of the six games of the 1998 finals, a new article promises to be among the top of the most expensive in history.

Its about balloon with which the legendary Argentine soccer player marked the two most remembered goals in history of the World Cups: the Hand of God and the Goal of the Century. This was confirmed by the auction house Graham Budd Auctions through its website and reported that the event It will take place on November 16.

“This ball is part of the history of international football, seems like the right time to share it with the world”assured former Tunisian referee Ali Bin Nasser, owner of the relic in question.

“In Mexico ’86 I was among the 42 referees in the tournament. African referees did not have the same opportunities as those in Europe, so that FIFA told me that I was chosen because I was among the best in the world was a great honor and a milestone in my career, “he added in statements published on the page auction house official

The ball, which for that World Cup was called “Azteca” and was the first to allude to the culture of the host country in its design, will have an estimated value of between 2.8 million dollars and 3.5 million.

As far as context is concerned, the ball was used to score two of the most famous goals in history of the World Cups during the quarterfinals of that edition. That day Maradona converted a controversial goal with his hand over the goalkeeper’s head and another in which he eluded up to five English rivals before defining after leaving Peter Shilton lying on the grass.

The image of Maradona’s goal will remain in the memory of all world football lovers (Getty)

“2022 has been an incredible year in the sports memorabilia market with records broken three times. It’s an exciting time in the market and we’re wondering if this famous ball will break records too,” commented auctioneer Graham Budd, adding: “With the history surrounding the ball, We expect this lot to be very popular when it comes up for auction.”

On the same day, other tenders for sporting goods will also be held, such as the shirt the referee wore in question in the quarterfinals and another signed by Maradonawhom he called “his eternal friend”.

Fans will be able to follow this auction live on November 16 through the website www.grahambuddauctions.co.uk, the same site that potential buyers will be able to enter, who they will be able to register and offer from October 28.

