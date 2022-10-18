They will demolish the stadium in Indonesia where a tragedy occurred with more than 130 people dead

The stadium will be demolished and rebuilt (Reuters)

Indonesian President, Joko Widodoannounced this Tuesday that the stadium of Kanjuruhanon the island of Java and the scene of one of the worst tragedies in the history of world football, will be demolished and later rebuilt in accordance with FIFA regulations.

“The Kanjuruhan Stadium in (the city of) Malang… we will demolish it and rebuild it according to FIFA standards as an example of a model stadium with good facilities, guaranteeing the safety of spectators and players,” the president told reporters.

The announcement comes shortly after Widodo had a meeting with the FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, in which both pledged to improve security in stadiums of the country, after the death of more than 130 people during a stampede, as explained later in a press conference.

The Indonesian president met with Gianni Infantino (Reuters)

On October 1st, more than 130 personas and others 460 were injured after a deadly stampede that had as its main trigger the launch by the Police of tear gas (crowd control measure prohibited by FIFA), according to the conclusions of a report published last week by a special commission created to investigate the incident .

The tragedyone of the deadliest in football historyalso led to the formation of a joint working group between the Indonesian government and FIFA to improve security measures during matches, as the Asian country prepares to host the Under-20 World Cup next year.

In this context, the head of the governing body of world football stressed today during the press conference that Indonesia “it is a soccer country” and that “We owe it to them that when they watch a game they are safe and protected.”

The tragedy in Indonesia was one of the most catastrophic in the world of football (Reuters)

“We are going to work together as a team, as a winning team. We will focus on (security) operations in the stadiumsin the stadiums themselves, in the fans, their behavior and their commitment,” Infantino said after expressing “his deep condolences” to the relatives of the deceased.

In turn, FIFA ruled out sanctioning Indonesia after the actions of the security forces at the stadium. “Thank God, Indonesian football will not be sanctioned by FIFA”Widodo said in a video broadcast on the presidency’s YouTube channel.

KEEP READING

The crude account of a footballer who witnessed the tragedy in Indonesia: “Some fans entered the locker room and died there”

Horror in Indonesia: at least 129 deaths reported in a football match after a pitched battle

Strong position of the Indonesian Police after the tragedy: “If they had obeyed the rules, this would not have happened”

(Agencies)