“They will put me in the boxing history books”: Canelo on a possible victory against Bivol

the mexican boxer Saul “Canelo” Alvarezconsidered the best pound for pound of the moment, said this Thursday that beating the Russian Dmitry Bivol, the one who seeks to snatch the title semicompleto of the World Boxing Association (WITH), will put him in the history books of pugilism.

This was explained during the press conference regarding the fight that will take place this Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegasin the state of Nevada (USA).

“I like that kind of challenge, I just want to make history and this kind of challenge will put me in the boxing history books”

The one from Jalisco will move up to the 175-pound light heavyweight division for the second time in his career after becoming the first undisputed champion of the super middleweight (168 pounds) of the World Boxing Organization (WBO), the International Federation, the World Council and the WBA.

“I feel alive when I have these kinds of challenges. I respect Bivol’s boxing skills, but it’s my moment and I feel at the highest point in my career.”, added the holder of a record of 57 wins, 39 of those by knockout, as well as one loss and two draws.

Álvarez, 31, won the WBA light heavyweight title in 2019 by dethroning the Russian Sergey ‘Krusher’ Kovalev.

“Dmitry is a good fighter and a good champion, we know that. But we train. Bivol has a lot of skills, a lot of experience at the amateur level, he is a solid champion at 175 pounds, but I know I am ready, I am confident in my abilities and I know how strong I am.”

Bivol, also 31 years old, he is undefeated in 19 fights11 of them achieved on the fast track, and in his last appearance in the ring, in December, he retained his WBA title by defeating his compatriot Umar Salamov by unanimous decision.

“I know that Bivol will give it his all and I like that because all I want is to put on a great fight and put everything in the history books, a good fight will be there. Dmitry is very confident, so am I, it will be a great show.”

For his part, his rival pointed out that it is “The most important fight of my life and I am prepared to win it. I know it’s hard, Canelo It has quality, but I am very confident in my abilities. People are going to be very happy with what they will see in the ring on Saturday, it will be a great fight”.

As a curious fact, Dmitry thought that the Fifth of May It was the Mexican Independence Day, but it was explained to him that the victory of the Mexican army in Mexico was being celebrated. ‘The Battle of Puebla‘, and smiling said: “So Happy Cinco de Mayo everyone.”

Bivol, who made his professional debut by knocking out Uruguayan Jorge Rodríguez on November 28, 2014, perhaps don’t be as mediatic as GGGbut it will be a very dangerous rival for the Mexican star.

According to Compubox, Bivol’s total over/under number is +18.3, the best of all active brawlers. The statistic, which is obtained by subtracting the blows a fighter receives from the number of blows he connects, places him above technically gifted fighters such as Vasiliy Lomachenko +16.9, David Benavidez +15.7, Naoya Inoue +14.4, and Terence Crawford +13.9 .

Own Benavidez (25-0-0, 22 KO’s), former World Boxing Council (WBC) super middleweight champion and who has sparred with Bivol, warned Canelo of the Russian’s power: “(Bivol) is bigger than Canelo and I think he has more strength than Canelo.”

And that’s not all, according to CompuboxBivol’s rivals they land only 16.5% of the punches they throw against him, the lowest percentage among active fighters. It is not for nothing that ESPN and The Ring Magazine place him second in the division ranking, only surpassed by fellow Russian Artur Beterviev (17-0-0, 17 KO’s).

The table, with all the ingredients, including the spicy one, is almost served. It only remains to wait for the confirmation of the Guadalajara. Bivol is also on the lookout, probably more than anyone, he knows there will be no better payday or better name than Canelo.

