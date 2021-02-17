“They win or we kill them”: Colo-Colo’s brave bar threatened the players prior to the game that could leave them in the B

The call of the fans to the last training session in their stadium, prior to the momentous match, included a canvas with a direct threat of death to their players

The Chilean club that has won the most cups in its championships and the only one to obtain a Libertadores cup could go down to the first B this Wednesday. Before the momentous duel, his fans threatened the players with killing them if they did not win the match.

Due to the effervescence caused by the possibility that the most winning club in the history of Chile loses the category, the authorities have had to deploy more than 400 policemen, even Army personnel to protect the security of the meeting.

Never before in its 95-year career has Colo Colo been in such a critical situation. Not even the threat of bankruptcy, 19 years ago, had eaten away so much at the nerves of a crowd that they are preparing to see how their team faces the most momentous match in their history. In 90 minutes it will be defined if the club will maintain its current category, or will play the next championship in the second division.

This match, listed as the most important in recent years for Colo Colo, is scheduled for this Wednesday from 6 pm at the Fiscal Stadium in the city of Talca in southern Chile. He will face the Universidad de Concepción club, from the Maule region, which is fighting to return to the Chilean soccer honor series.

The appointment that is considered “cruel” for the fans of Colo-Colo was defined after a very poor campaign that has already claimed several responsible victims, including that of the sports manager and club idol, Miguel Espina, after two years in the post.

According to statistics, Colo-Colo has thirteen games without scoring in the national tournament, 33 goals for and 43 against. The team won only three away games, and after their last match, they finished with an away performance percentage of 35.29%. Its current position in the table is the penultimate, with 39 points, above two teams that have already descended to the second division: Deportes Iquique and Coquimbo Unido.

Economic losses are added to the bad sports results. In December, the corporation Blanco y Negro, which has led the club’s destinations since 2005, reported 1,575 million in total losses (about USD 1.5 million). A hard blow for an institution not used to this type of problem.

For the first time in its 96-year history, Colo Colo will play their permanence in the First Division of soccer in Chile in a match, this Wednesday against the University of Concepción. EFE / Claudio Reyes / Archive



The threat of decline for Colo-Colo would also spell a storm in its future economy. It has transpired that for the transmission of matches in the first division, the club is paid about 360 million pesos per month (approximately USD 500,000 thousand dollars). While to the second division teams, the amount they receive does not exceed $ 85 million (around USD 118,000). A difference that would further complicate the future of the club.

Death threats in the match preview

The meeting that will mark the near future of Colo-Colo has added other ingredients: controversies and threats. This Monday, while the Universidad de Concepción team entered the city of Talca, where this Wednesday’s game will be played, they were received by subjects who from a moving vehicle threw pamphlets against them, with messages containing death threats.

The complaint made by witnesses was handed over to the authorities and the police to prosecute those responsible for the threats. The atmosphere forced the Carabineros to announce a special deployment of its staff to protect the players and the hotel where they are staying.

While this Tuesday, at the Estadio Monumental de Colo Colo, the club’s brave bar known as the “White Claw”, was present in a “banner”, an act of support for his team prior to the trip of the players and body technical, the fans unfolded a canvas with the phrase “They win or we kill them”, a fact that was classified as a direct threat to the eleven that tomorrow will fight not to fall to the second division.

As reported in the last hours, a deployment of 400 police officers is expected to the city of Talca. Three security rings will be created in the stadium, and the six entrances to the city will be reinforced with 24-hour control by the Carabineros and Army personnel.

Pamphlets with threats to the players of the University of Concepción, who will face Colo-Colo this Wednesday

Reaction of the historical

The Colo-Colo storm also affects its historical figures. For Carlos Caszely, the club’s top idol, “In the history of Colo Colo we have never been as complicated as today”. He also assured that the team “is playing sad”, and that the decline of the club “has been on a downward curve for two years,” he concluded.

For the former player and also idol, Gabriel “Coca” Mendoza, what the Albo team is experiencing “is a nightmare”. He also revealed a supposed fight of egos that would have been unleashed in the white club. “We are in a debacle, in a nightmare, which reflects the war of egos that exists in Colo Colo with players and leaders. The problems began years ago and now we will face the most important game in the club’s history, ”said Mendoza.

Argentine Marcelo Barticciotto, a member of the 1991 Copa Libertadores champion Colo-Colo team, defined this Wednesday’s match “as all or nothing”. and that it was time to “defend the history of the most winning team in the country.”

While, Claudio Borghi, four-time champion technical director with the team, he said that the players have not reacted to these moments marked by failure and frustration, and that this is a training problem in the team. “Colo-Colo has a great sin, which they believe to be a virtue: they don’t teach their players how to lose. And when they start to lose, which is the logical thing in life, we all lose, we have good times and bad times, frustrations begin. You are not prepared for things to go wrong and there are very serious moral consequences: they feel undermined, they feel worthless. In life, not everyone always does well, ”Borghi concluded.

