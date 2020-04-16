Thibaut Courtois signs up to race in Chinese Virtual F1 Grand Prix

Thibaut Courtois has signed up to race in the Chinese Virtual F1 Grand Prix happening this weekend.

The Actual Madrid goalkeeper will make his debut in a Crimson Bull alongside a number of different massive names but to be confirmed, and 6 present System 1 drivers.

How to watch Virtual F1 Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc stormed to a digital win final time ‘out’ in the Esports Australian Grand Prix and returns as soon as once more in the hopes of sealing one other win.

The Ferrari celebrity is joined by fellow drivers George Russell, Antonio Giovinazzi, Lando Norris, Alex Albon and Nicholas Latifi.

Extra celebrities and visitor drivers will probably be confirmed in the build-up to Sunday.

The inaugural Virtual GP noticed England cricket sensation Ben Stokes and former F1 world champion Jenson Button get in on the motion, with Courtois proving that massive names will proceed to flock to the digital collection in the present lockdown scenario.

For full particulars – together with how to watch – try our Virtual F1 Grand Prix information.