Thierry Fremaux, Bertrand Tavernier Pen Letter to Support Cinemas

Cannes chief Thierry Fremaux and veteran French filmmaker Bertrand Tavernier, the duo behind the Lumiere Institut and its heritage movie pageant in Lyon, penned an open letter to assist film theaters.

As in lots of international locations around the globe, France has seen its theaters battle by means of the summer time due to the dearth of recent releases, in addition to the sanitary pointers amid the pandemic. Theaters in France reopened on June 22 after a close to three-month shutdown, however they’re solely now beginning to see some mild on the finish of the tunnel with constructive early numbers for “Tenet,” and a raft of latest motion pictures within the pipeline.

“Since Wednesday, the admissions in French theaters appear to be scorching. Absolutely, they haven’t reached their standard stage however that ought to not shock us since it may well simply be defined. It’s not that the movies had been fully absent [from the screens], however these two months had been in all probability mandatory for the exercise to decide up,” Fremaux and Tavernier wrote within the letter.

“As September begins, all the things leads us to consider, with stunning new movies arising, that moviegoers will return to cinemas as effectively. This recent begin will permit us to get a way of the actual views for exhibitors, distributors, producers and auteurs. These views are in our fingers — in your fingers,” the letter reads.

Fremaux and Tavernier mentioned that regardless of all of the alarmist predictions, “cinema nonetheless exists, it by no means left us.”

“Platforms deliver out one other type of tv, they co-exist as a lot that the normal one has carried out with cinema. We hope we’ll nonetheless talk about them… in 125 years, the age of the Lumiere Cinematograph in 2020,” mentioned the letter, referring to the age of film theaters.

The Lumiere Competition, which is devoted to heritage cinema, will happen Oct. 10-18 and can showcase some motion pictures which might be a part of Cannes’ official choice. The Lumiere Award might be given to Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne, the filmmaking duo who received the Palme d’Or twice and nabbed the most effective director award for “Le Jeune Ahmed” at Cannes in 2019.

Fremaux and Tavernier mentioned they may quickly announce the pageant lineup and open ticket gross sales. “We wish to specific our optimism and our convictions, present the combative spirit that we will need to have so as to achieve again all our power and perceive the brand new world that surrounds us.”