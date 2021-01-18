Thierry Henry defended the style of Marcelo Bielsa despite the Leeds crisis: “Everyone ends up watching his games”

If there is an authorized voice to speak of the Premier League, that is Thierry Henry. The former French footballer, current coach of the Montreal Impact in the Major League Soccer (MLS), is the historical top scorer of the Arsenal FC, one of the most important clubs in this league. And from his role as coach and being an expert in English football, he has praised the work of Marcelo bielsa.

Although the team of the Loco lost this weekend and going through a little crisis, Henry did not hesitate to highlight the work of the Argentine DT in the Premier League beyond the results.

“These days I like to watch Leeds play. Look what Bielsa does in the Premier League: he can win 4-0 or lose 0-4, but in the end, everyone ends up watching his matches. That’s why I like it “said the former player gunner in dialogue with the portal SoFoot.

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United have lost their last three games without scoring goals (Photo: REUTERS)

It’s normal that Henry praise the tactical and strategic approaches of Bielsa, who is faithful to his philosophy regardless of his rival on duty, since he was directed by offensive court coaches such as Arsène Wenger and Pep Guardiola. Even now he tries to bet on dynamic and attacking football in American football.

The truth is Marcelo bielsa has been widely criticized in England – especially after falling for 6-2 before him Manchester United at Old Trafford – and the results lately are not what we expected.

The team of Loco lost all three games he played in 2021. First was 3-0 before him Tottenham, then it was eliminated from the FA Cup before the modest Crawley Town for the same result, and in his last presentation he fell by 0-1 before Brighton & Hove Albion. All adverse results and without being able to convert goals.

Leeds is one of the teams that scores the most goals but also receives the most in the Premier League (Photo: REUTERS)

“Losing three games in a row, and it was three games that we could have resolved differently, is a concern for me.”, admitted himself Bielsa after his stumble before The Seagulls in Elland Road.

Leeds currently has 30 goals for -The same as Tottenham and more than Manchester City- but in turn has fitted 34 points, and only West Bromwich have conceded more (41). The season is not yet halfway through so the Loco Bielsa you still have opportunities to set course.

