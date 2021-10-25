Thierry Henry’s crude reflection on Messi and PSG: “He’s isolated”

Messi has not yet been able to score in Ligue 1 (Reuters)

Almost three months have passed since the arrival of Lionel Messi al París Saint-Germain (PSG) and so far little has been seen of the Dream Team that has made up the French ensemble with figures such as Neymar, Kylian Mbappé and Ángel Di María. Although the results accompany him (he is the leader of Ligue 1 and in the Champions League he has beaten no less than Manchester City) the team is far from the level expected and several analysts give their point of view to try to explain why the stars don’t shine.

Thierry Henry, who knew how to be one of the best players on the planet and who currently works as Roberto Martínez’s assistant in the Belgium team, was consulted on this matter and did not hesitate to comment. The man who was World Champion with France in 2006 knows very well Messi, with whom he coincided in the Barcelona and won the 2009 Champions League.

Therefore, he maintained that Mauricio Pochettino must achieve that The flea be the axis of the game and for that you must remove it from the right wing, where it is usually placed: “He is isolated, he touches the ball less. I wouldn’t say he’s sad, but he’s isolated. I prefer it in the center. I’m having a hard time. In the axis, it can give rhythm. We have to find something for them (Messi, Mbappé and Neymar) to play together ”, he maintained in dialogue with Amazon.

Pochettino’s mission is for Mbappé, Neymar, Messi and Di María to form a fearsome attacking quartet (Reuters)

In this sense, he insisted: “I don’t think I can make a difference from the righta, although I do not have the exact data at the tactical level. (…) It cannot have an impact. Participate less frequently ”. In this way, the former Arsenal striker stressed that a positional change may be the key, but he also made an even deeper reflection.

“Messi doesn’t talk much, he talks with the ball. For now, it is Kylian’s team (Mbappé). It is especially Kylian who makes it shine. The ball goes more towards Kylian. ”At this point, he added:“ At some point there has to be only one director, otherwise you can’t play at the same pace. And on this team, there are too many drivers. “

Pochettino He has the duty of making his great figures become cogs in a game system that is fearsome for his opponents, but so far he has not succeeded. In general, and when he has had his stars available, he has placed Neymar in the middle with Mbappé as an area reference, Messi on the right and Di María on the left. However, these positions are not fixed and tend to alternate, which is why many times Ángel surprises on the right, Kylian on the left and even Messi with a false nine.

KEEP READING:

Barcelona will reinforce security measures after the attack suffered by Ronald Koeman at the Camp Nou

The revelation of a former Barcelona advisor: “We had Vinicius Jr signed, but they betrayed me”

The response of a Manchester United player to a fan’s complaint about the bad moment of the team

The humiliating Liverpool win that caused the massive departure of United fans 40 ‘from the end

This was the first official goal of Kun Agüero in Barcelona