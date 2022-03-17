Thieves entered Pogba’s house during Manchester United’s elimination: “They took the most valuable thing we had”

Paul Pogba was calm when reporting that his children were not injured (Reuters)

Paul Pogba lived this week one of the worst days of his life because after the hard elimination of Manchester United in view of Atletico Madrid by Champions League, found out that some thieves had broken into his home where his children were. The 29-year-old player told through a publication that fortunately there was no violence in the episode, but that he no longer feels safe in his own home.

The incident occurred this Tuesday night, just when the footballer was in Old Trafford disputing the rematch duel for the round of 16 of the international competition. In a repeated modality in both England like in Francethe criminals took advantage of the game to break into the athlete’s house, knowing that he was not there.

“The last night our family lived the worst nightmare when our home was broken into by thieves while our babies were sleeping in their room. The criminals were there for less than five minutes, but in that time they took from us the most precious thing we had… our sense of security,” Pogba wrote in an Instagram post that immediately went viral.

Paul Pogba’s post

The player of Manchester United explained that the incident occurred during the match against the Atletico Madrid that his team lost 1 to 0: “They knew that (my wife and I) would not be at home.” Once the meeting was over, he found out what had happened and returned to his home as soon as possible: “My wife and I ran without knowing if our children were healthy.. As a parent, there is no worse feeling in this world than not being there to protect our child. And I sincerely hope that no one ever feels what I felt last night again.”

The police have acted but it is unknown if the former Juventus midfielder had security cameras, which is why he has asked the community for help. “It is for this reason that I would like to offer a reward to anyone who has a lead to help us. Please send any information to [email protected],” he noted in another post.

Fortunately, there were no injuries after what happened and the footballer did not detail what the thieves took from his home. However, he insisted that he no longer feels safe sleeping there.

Unfortunately, this type of news is not new in Europe. In recent years England and France have been the scene of similar robberies that have also occurred, although to a lesser extent, in Italy and Spain. Some of the victims have been athletes such as Ángel Di María, Mauro Icardi, Marquinhos, Robin Olsen, Dani Alves, Cristian Ansaldi, Joaquín Correa, Kevin-Prince Boateng, Karim Benzema and Jordi Albaall while playing a match with their respective teams.

