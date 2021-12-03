Thieves stole tire of Indian Air pressure ke Fighter Jet Miraj, FIR registered in Lucknow

Mirage Fighter Jet has Tire Chori: You Bunty Chor (Banti Chor) you will have to have heard the tale. Even supposing you haven’t heard, then the movie ‘Oye Fortunate Oye’ (Oye Fortunate Oye) will have to have noticed, wherein he steals in an excessively vicious approach and isn’t simply stuck. Any such vicious thief made the fighter aircraft Mirage (Mirage) mud the enemies.Fighter Jet Mirage) of the tire is stolen. The Mirage fighter jet, which supplies India an edge in any struggle (Mirage Fighter Jet) The robbery of tires is a singular phenomenon in itself and likewise a question of outrage. On this regard Lucknow (Lucknow) An FIR within the Ashiana Police Station (FIR) may be recorded.Additionally Learn – Shubhendu Adhikari, livid over the ‘insulting’ of the nationwide anthem, mentioned – I will be able to record an FIR towards Mamta Banerjee if wanted

Indisputably you will have to no longer be pondering that the Mirage fighter jet (Mirage Fighter Jet)'s tire were given stolen within the air itself. However you'll be able to certainly really feel that this robbery will have to have took place from some airbase. If you're pondering this, then allow us to inform you that this robbery has no longer took place from any airbase. In reality this robbery took place from a truck.

It's no shaggy dog story that the tire of a Mirage fighter jet was once stolen from a truss. Slightly actually that the Bakshi-Ka-Talab Airbase (Bakshi-Ka-Talab) positioned in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh (Bakshi-Ka-Talab airbase) from army apparatus (consignment of army apparatusA truck wearing a consignment of ) at Jodhpur Airbase (Jodhpur airbase) and halfway the tire of the fighter jet was once stolen from this truck. An FIR has been registered on this regard at Ashiana Police Station in Lucknow on November 27.

(Enter – ANI)