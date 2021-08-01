Thimmarusu Complete Film Leaked On-line

Satya Dev starrer Thimmarusu has fallen sufferer to piracy because it was once leaked on-line at the day of unlock and is recently to be had on the web free of charge obtain. Thimmarusu, directed through Sharan Koppisetty, arrived in theaters on July 30 the day gone by and gained certain reaction from film buffs and critics on its opening day. Thimmarusu, through which Satya Dev performed the position of attorney, has been leaked on-line free of charge HD obtain on piracy websites Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Telegram.

Thimmarusu is now to be had as a unfastened HD obtain on piracy websites. Piracy can hurt Thimmarusu’s money check in collections. The mystery drama additionally stars Priyanka Jawalkar, Ajay, Ankith Koyya, Brahmaji, Aadarsh ​​Balakrishna, Harsha Chemudu, Praveen, Jhansi, Sandhya Janak, Ravi Babu and others within the pivotal roles and is co-produced through Mahesh S. Koneru and Yarabolu Srujan beneath the East Coast Productions, S Originals manufacturing banner. The movie has tune composed through Sricharan Pakala and the cinematography is equipped through Appu Prabhakar.

Then again, Satya Dev is busy along with his upcoming motion pictures which come with Guruthunda Seethakalam reverse the milky attractiveness Tamannah Bhatia, Godse along Aishwarya Lekshmi and Skylab with the curly attractiveness Nithya Menen.

We’re in opposition to piracy of Thimmarusu. Say no to piracy.