things to do before and after the expansion arrives

Endwalker, the newest expansion to the acclaimed Final Fantasy XIV, is just around the corner. After a delay that was generally surrounded by community understanding, there are less than two weeks left before we can fully immerse ourselves in the new Square-Enix story. But, with all the content that this mammoth title has, what things should we leave prepared before this release?

As a small warning, I am going to avoid talking about things like farm of mounts in Extremes o radio Savage For two reasons: the first is that I think it is very obvious, while the second is that I want to focus on things that people can do on their own. That said, it’s time to dive into the ocean of things to do that is this MMORPG.

Your first steps as Reaper and Sage

One of the most important contents of any new expansion is the extra classes, and Endwalker has managed to leave everyone with honey on their lips teaching the Reaper and the Sage. Starting your journey at level 70, it is important to have equipment ready to use as soon as it is unlockable. If you want to maximize your iLvl right from the start, there is no waste go getting hold of the sets de Scaevan corresponding (Kugane x12.2, y10.8), as it will have a higher level than the initial one (which, in addition, does not include accessories). To spend those Poetics!

Besides that, you should unlock and finish the stories of Bozja, Delubrum and Zadnor. Apart from being quite important content (focused on Ivalice on top!) And entertaining, Zadnor will be the perfect place to raise your new classes from level 71 to 80. At least for the first few weeks after the launch of EW, I am 100% convinced that that place is going to be full of Sages and Reapers looking to level quickly.

It’s time to save Tomestones

By now, we all know the importance behind the Poetics. These Tomestones, which are used to get many equipment from previous expansions, are going to be vital when starting a well-armed Endwalker. Starting with the new expansion, you can get the Augmented Cryptlurker gear (yes, the one that has cost you so much to farm during Shadowbringers) for your level 80 classes using this currency. A trick to maximize your purchasing power is going to be have the maximum of Tomestones of Allegory and Revelation, which you can later exchange for even more Poetics.

On the other hand, the same can be said of Crafters’ y Gatherers’ Scrips. When the next stage of Final Fantasy XIV begins, the Yellow Scrips will no longer be considered currency and will be relieved by the Whites. Your goal? Don’t forget the weekly Custom Deliveries that remain until launch to be able to get as many of these as possible. Once the next expansion comes out, you can exchange the yellow ones for white ones, which will help you buy equipment, materials and recipes.

De vieras is the thing

The male Viera (or vieros, for friends) are another of the long-awaited additions that will land in December. To be honest, I know a lot of people who already have their Fantasia ready to make a race change. But, be careful, thinking about it carefully, it is convenient to go using the object right now. Why? Its effect does not wear out over time, and thus you can save yourself from queuing thousands (or tens of thousands!) Of people, entering, using the Fantasia, going out again, changing races and arm yourself with patience to return. to suck tail. Shark mentality, wow.





On top of that, Square-Enix has already talked about expanding hair options for them. While female rabbits currently have little to choose from, that will start to change in Endwalker. Knowing that there are many unlockable hairstyles, it is convenient to keep an eye and perhaps acquire one for when this expected change is added.

Firmament and Crystarium, the home of crafters

Do you have crafters without uploading? Well, these weeks may be the perfect time to give them a boost! Remember that having them maxed means that you will not have to pay a single gil to repair your teams throughout the next expansion. There is nothing, huh? Well, if you are at a low level (from 20), Firmament, in Ishgard, is going to be your new home for a period of time. You may have to leave a few guiles on materials, but the exaggerated experience that you are going to get it’s very worth it, trust me.

If, on the other hand, you are already a veteran crafter but need to finish the last stretch of leveo (from 70 to 80), Crystarium will become your favorite place. Unlocking the levequests you can find in the aetherite from The Crystalline Mean (9.7x, 9.0y), which will give a brutal experience, you can go up at full speed. Are you going to have to leave some money on the market board? Well, yes, but the very reward in giles of each one of those minor ones will very surely cover almost all the expense (and in some cases it even makes you earn an extra pinch). I don’t want to get my fingers caught talking about numbers, but with Alchemist and Carpenter, I did that 10-level interval in 2 hours. Of course, it is an optimal option.

The Blue Wizards and the Moguris are so for which

Don’t forget the Irregular Tomestones of Lore! The event that was to last until the 19th has been extended, for it was said that it would end when Endwalker left. While it is true that the rewards are not going to help you in combat, they can save you from doing the Tribe Quest of A Realm Reborn in case you want the mounts (trust me, that is not little), in addition to getting you a beautiful coat. Right now, the ideal method to farm is through Party Finder: groups of Blue Mages se organizan para tirar The Binding Coil of Bahamut – Turn 2 over and over in an almost hypnotic way. I’ve tried it and honestly you can’t get tomestones out any faster.





But what if you don’t have a Blue Mage uploaded? This is more of a timeless tip that has little to do with Endwalker, but it may give you something to stay entertained for for the next few weeks. Maxing a Blue Mage can be the easiest thing in the world if you have a level 80 person to help you. To the north of The Lochs (25.0x, 9.0y) lie some ruins that can double as a “circuit”. The trick is to play the Guard Bhoots with Flying Sardine and have your colleague finish off the bug. Of course, remember not to go to a party! With a little practice, you can get (at least in my experience) to level 70 in about an hour and a half. From there, that’s when the fun begins. Time to hunt spells!

New and old friends

Another recommendation is to do all the Shadowbringers RPG quests (which you can find in Crystarium as long as you have some kind of role corresponding to level 70+). I know it sounds obvious, but by not giving skills or equipment, I have met quite a few people who have ignored them, and the truth is that they are worth it.

On the other hand, the issue does not end there. Some of the big ignored are the level 80 class quests, which in ShB don’t even have the typical blue quest icon. Again, they do not report anything at the skill or equipment level, but the frames of each of the jobs continue, so it may be advisable to follow them.

Hey, they miss you in Eureka!

If you’ve already done all of this, have farmed (or aren’t interested in) all Extremes and Savages, and still don’t know what to do with your time, I have one last suggestion. The Forbidden Land, Eureka is filling up of players who are in your same position! In this area of ​​Stormblood you can get relics and armor to glamorize, in addition to unlocking Baldesion Arsenal, a site where you can get hold of Ozma’s mount. It’s a very long and nondescript grind, but at least some of the fights are interesting, the areas pretty, and the rewards succulent.





Reviewing Bahamut and Omega

Last but not least, Review the history! Natsuko Ishikawa herself, writer of Shadowbringers and now Endwalker, suggested that players they should check, at least, what was told in the raids of Binding Coil of Bahamut (A Realm Reborn) and Omega (Stormblood), since the new expansion will explore issues that have to do with what is dealt with in them. Besides that, after his absence in this last stage of Final Fantasy XIV, the best detective in the world, Hildibrand, will return to action, so it is also convenient for you to see or end his adventures if you like his story.

If you’ve already done all of this, congratulations! You have squeezed a title that is overflowing with content very well to say enough. There are smaller things to do, like get cards, play mahjong, or hunt for achievements. If those activities don’t interest you, the good news is that in a couple of weeks you will be able to enjoy the next phase of Final Fantasy XIV. See you in Eorzea!