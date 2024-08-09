Things Will Be Different Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need to Know

In the ever-evolving landscape of science fiction cinema, “Things Will Be Different” emerges as a captivating addition to the time travel genre. This 2024 American sci-fi thriller marks the directorial debut of Michael Felker, who also penned the screenplay.

As the latest entry in a long line of mind-bending time travel narratives, “Things Will Be Different” promises to challenge our perceptions of reality and family bonds while delivering edge-of-your-seat thrills.

The film follows the story of Joseph and Sidney, estranged siblings who find themselves reunited under extraordinary circumstances. After a high-stakes robbery, they seek refuge in an abandoned farmhouse that can inexplicably transport them through time.

What begins as a clever escape plan quickly spirals into a metaphysical nightmare as they confront mysterious forces and face impossible choices that test the limits of their relationship and their very understanding of reality itself.

Things Will Be Different Release Date:

Mark your calendars, sci-fi enthusiasts! “Things Will Be Different” is set to make its theatrical and streaming debut on October 4, 2024. This simultaneous release strategy, facilitated by distributor Magnet Releasing, ensures that audiences will have multiple ways to experience this thrilling journey through time and family dynamics.

However, for those lucky enough to attend film festivals, “Things Will Be Different” has already begun making waves in the circuit. The film had its world premiere at the prestigious South by Southwest (SXSW) festival on March 11, 2024, in Austin, Texas.

This debut at one of the most influential gatherings for film, interactive media, and music set the stage for the buzz surrounding the movie. Following its SXSW showing, the film was also screened at the Overlook Film Festival on April 5, 2024, further building anticipation for its wider release.

Things Will Be Different Storyline:

At its core, “Things Will Be Different” is a tale of siblings Joseph and Sidney, whose already strained relationship is put to the ultimate test when they become entangled in a web of time travel and moral dilemmas. The story begins after a high-stakes robbery, with the pair rendezvousing at a local diner.

As the law closes in, they make a daring escape to an abandoned farmhouse that holds a secret beyond their wildest imaginations – the ability to transport them to a different time.

What initially seems like the perfect hideout quickly becomes a prison of cosmic proportions. Joseph and Sidney find themselves trapped on a mysterious plot of land, unable to return to their own time.

As they grapple with their new reality, an unknown and cryptic metaphysical force emerges, blocking their path home and presenting them with deadly demands that must be met if they ever hope to escape.

The siblings’ predicament forces them to confront the bending of spacetime and the fragile bonds of trust and forgiveness between them. As they navigate this surreal landscape, Joseph and Sidney must question everything they thought they knew about their reality and each other.

The film delves deep into their relationship’s complexities, exploring themes of loyalty, redemption, and the lengths one might go to protect the family—even in the face of impossible choices.

Things Will Be Different List of Cast Members:

The success of “Things Will Be Different” rests heavily on the shoulders of its talented cast, who bring depth and authenticity to this mind-bending narrative. Here’s a look at the key players:

Adam David Thompson as Joseph

Riley Dandy as Sidney

Chloe Skoczen

Justin Benson

Sarah Bolger

Jori Lynn Felker

While the full details of each character are yet to be revealed, the chemistry between Adam David Thompson and Riley Dandy as the estranged siblings Joseph and Sidney forms the film’s emotional core. Their performances are said to ground the high-concept sci-fi elements in relatable human drama.

Things Will Be Different Creators Team:

Behind every great film is a team of dedicated creators, and “Things Will Be Different” is no exception. At the helm of this project is Michael Felker, making his directorial debut after establishing himself as a talented film editor.

Felker’s background in editing, particularly his work on science fiction thrillers like “Synchronic” and the horror comedy “Something in the Dirt,” has undoubtedly influenced his approach to storytelling in this time-bending narrative.

Felker directed the film and wrote the screenplay, drawing inspiration from acclaimed works such as Rian Johnson’s “Looper” and the Coen brothers’ “Blood Simple.” His vision for “Things Will Be Different” blends science fiction, thriller, and family drama elements to create a unique cinematic experience.

The film’s production team includes some notable names in the indie film world. Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, known for their mind-bending sci-fi films, serve as executive producers.

Their involvement lends additional credibility to the project and suggests that audiences can expect the same level of intricate storytelling and reality-warping concepts that have become their trademark.

Behind the camera, cinematographer Carissa Dorson brings her experience from various short films and television series to create the visual language of “Things Will Be Different.” Her work is crucial in establishing the film’s atmosphere and conveying the disorienting nature of time travel. The post-production team is vital in bringing Felker’s vision to life.

Felker and Rebeca Marques took on the editing duties, ensuring the complex narrative unfolds compellingly and coherently. The film’s score, composed by Jimmy LaValle (former guitarist of the US post-rock band Tristeza) and multi-instrumentalist Michael A. Muller, adds another layer to the storytelling, enhancing the tension and otherworldly elements of the plot.

Where to Watch Things Will Be Different?

For those eagerly anticipating the release of “Things Will Be Different,” there will be multiple ways to experience this mind-bending thriller. As mentioned, the film is set for a simultaneous release in theaters and on streaming platforms on October 4, 2024. This dual-release strategy, implemented by distributor Magnet Releasing, ensures audiences can choose how they want to engage with the film.

For those who crave the immersive experience of the big screen, checking local theater listings closer to the release date will be the way to go. The cinematic presentation will likely enhance the film’s visual and auditory elements, making it an ideal choice for die-hard sci-fi fans.

On the other hand, for viewers who prefer the comfort of their homes or those in areas where theatrical releases might be limited, the simultaneous streaming release provides a convenient alternative.

While the specific streaming platforms have not yet been announced, “Things Will Be Different” will likely be available on primary video-on-demand services. Keep an eye on the film’s official social media channels and website for updates on where to stream the movie when it becomes available.

Things Will Be Different Trailer Release Date:

There hasn’t been an official announcement regarding the release date for the “Things Will Be Different” trailer. However, given the film’s October 4, 2024 premiere date, we can make some educated guesses about when audiences might get their first glimpse of this intriguing sci-fi thriller.

Typically, the first trailer is released three to six months before a film’s theatrical debut of this scale and genre. This timeline allows for building anticipation while ensuring that the marketing campaign doesn’t peak too early. Following this pattern, we might expect to see the first trailer for “Things Will Be Different” sometime between April and July 2024.

It’s worth noting that the film’s presence at festivals like SXSW and the Overlook Film Festival might influence the trailer release strategy. Sometimes, studios capitalize on the buzz generated from festival screenings by releasing a trailer shortly after a successful premiere. In this case, there’s a possibility that a teaser or full trailer could drop earlier than expected, potentially even in March or April 2024, to coincide with the film’s festival run.

Things Will Be Different Final Words:

As the release date for “Things Will Be Different” approaches, anticipation builds for this innovative entry in the time travel genre. Michael Felker’s directorial debut promises to deliver a unique blend of science fiction thrills and poignant family drama, challenging audiences to question the nature of reality and the bonds that tie us together.

The film’s intriguing premise, coupled with the talent both in front of and behind the camera, suggests that “Things Will Be Different” has the potential to become a standout in the realm of indie sci-fi cinema.

Its exploration of complex themes through the lens of time travel and familial relationships offers a fresh perspective on well-trodden ground. As we count down the days to October 4, 2024, sci-fi enthusiasts and cinephiles have much to look forward to.

Whether experienced in the immersive theater setting or from the comfort of home, “Things Will Be Different” is poised to take audiences on a mind-bending journey through time, space, and the human heart. Please keep your eyes peeled for trailers, reviews, and further updates as we get closer to unraveling the mysteries that await in this captivating new film.