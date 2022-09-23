Things you should remember about Call of Duty: Next, the event that looks to the future of the shooter saga

On September 15, Activision offered news about Modern Warfare II, Warzone 2.0 and Warzone Mobile.

If you couldn’t follow Call of Duty: Next live with us, the last presentation event of the most popular shooter saga in the world, at 3DJuegos we come to tell you the most important news of the future of the franchise of Activision, which has three fundamental pillars as its starting point.

Modern Warfare II offers the deepest multiplayer experience to dateIt’s time to start with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. This new installment offers the deepest and most innovative experience to date thanks to a multiplayer that brings more content than initially expected. Starting October 28PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S players will be able to enjoy large-scale battle maps for Ground War modes, 6v6 custom maps, and three completely new modes: Knockout, Prisoner Rescue and Invasion.

Along with all this, one of the great novelties of Modern Warfare II is that we can move away from the usual view and experience the third person perspective, in addition to being able to swim and fight in the water, try the new ability to cover and risk hanging from the ledges. The Gunsmith is also revamped, with unique tactical gear options and field upgrades.

New Warzone on PC, consoles… and mobile

Those who are interested in getting into the battle royale fully will welcome the release of Warzone 2.0, Free from November 16 on desktop platforms. This brings a new map, Al Mazrah, and also incorporates water combat and a curious multi-circle closure.

The Gulag has received changes and now we will have to measure ourselves against our opponents in 2 vs 2 combat if we want to return to the battle, and at a general level the new features of Modern Warfare II and a new DMZ extraction mode that allows you to build your inventory and enjoy new game mechanics.

Warzone 2.0 will arrive with the new map Al MazrahFinally, Activision is not forgetting Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, a first-class experience developed specifically for mobile devices. set to launch sometime in 2023. Those who are most nostalgic for the saga’s battle royale will appreciate the Verdansk map being brought back to smartphones, this time with 120 players and without artificial intelligence rivals. There will be no shortage of looting, the Gulag and a shared battle pass con Modern Warfare II y Warzone 2.0.

Remember that, if you are a PC user, in addition to the fact that the RICOCHET anti-cheat system will be active from day one, it is worth knowing that Call of Duty regresa a Steam with the release of Modern Warfare II. Also, we invite you to check the dates and details of the open beta of the game, which is taking place in recent days and allows you to try the multiplayer of Modern Warfare II before its publication during the month of October.

