General News

Think Cheating in Baseball Is Bad? Try Chess

March 15, 2020
1 Min Read




three hours in the past
Sports activities

Depart a remark

Smartphones, buzzers, even yogurt — chess has nearly seen all of it in every reside and on-line tournaments. And easily as in baseball, period easiest makes it tougher to root out.



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment