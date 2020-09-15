Third application for media reporting on Sushant case, court issues notice to Center

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the Central Government on a petition filed by an NGO requesting that the media be prevented from reporting the issues related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and investigating the case . This is the third such petition filed in the Bombay High Court. Also Read – Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Riya Chakraborty caught in these questions of NCB, read the complete list

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipankar Dutta is already hearing two petitions. A petition has been filed by filmmaker Nilesh Navlakha and two others living in Pune and eight former police officers from the other state. The court has now set a joint hearing on these three petitions on October 8.

The latest petition filed by the NGO 'In Pursuit of Justice' requested that the court extend the scope of the 'Contempt of Court Act', thereby preventing any obstruction in the administration of justice since the FIR was registered in a case. To be.

It also requested that “the media be prevented from publishing or broadcasting any material related to the case” until the final decision is taken by the High Court. “In the case of the untimely death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the media’s behavior regarding media reporting and all the issues and non-issues related to the incident is disturbing to a large extent,” the petition said. “This has created an urgent need to find an acceptable constitutional balance between the free press and the administration of justice.”

It has also been said in the application that the press has also published private chats of Rajput, statements of the accused and hospital workers. It said that such reporting has violated the rights of the parties and this is expected to have an impact on the investigation of the case. The court has issued a notice to the Center on the application and said, “We will hear the related matters together.”