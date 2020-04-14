Third of cable subscribers may cancel if NFL season postponed

The longer the COVID-19 pandemic drags on, the additional reside sports activities actions continues to endure. With social distancing killing the MLB, NBA, and NHL seasons, the 2020 Summer season Olympics, and every completely different aggressive recreation, sports activities actions channels don’t have something to broadcast, and viewership numbers are shedding.

ESPN’s scores have dropped by nearly 50 % compared to this time last yr. NBC’s Gold Channel has moreover noticed a 39 % decline in viewership over the earlier couple of weeks. On account of the loss of reside sports activities actions, networks equal to ESPN and FS1 are turning to documentaries and esports to hold once more viewers.

What does this indicate for cable subscribers? A survey carried out by Kill the Cable Bill and Mindnet Analytics shows that 66 % of different folks with cable say reside sports activities actions is a vital motive why for his or her subscribing. In any case, even with the plethora of sports activities actions streaming decisions, different folks nonetheless favor to have a look at the Super Bowl on the big show. Be taught additional…

