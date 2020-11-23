Third Wave of Corona in Delhi: 121 people killed again in one day, 6746 new cases in 24 hours, worsened situation

Third Wave of Corona in Delhi: On Sunday, 6,746 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported on Sunday and the rate of infection stood at 12.29, while 121 more people died due to infection and the death toll reached 8,391 in the capital. Officials gave this information. Also Read – Corona in MP: 1,798 new cases of infection, Chief Minister said- 85 percent of the total cases of Kovid-19 in the state in cities

According to the latest bulletin released by the Health Department of Delhi, 54,893 samples were tested in Delhi on Saturday, including 23,433 RT-PCR tests. The highest number of infections in one day so far was reported in Delhi on November 11, when 8,593 infected people were detected. 85 people died of infection that day.

121 cases of infection deaths were reported on Sunday. For the fifth time in the last 11 days, the number of deaths in a day is more than 100. The number of infected people being treated on Sunday stood at 40,212 while on Saturday the number was 39,741.

According to the bulletin, the total number of infections in Delhi has reached 5,29,863 of which 4,81,260 people have become healthy. The number of prohibited areas in Delhi increased to 4,697 on Sunday from 4,633 on Saturday. According to Sunday’s bulletin, the total number of beds in Kovid hospitals is 17,365 of which 7,947 are vacant.

The outbreak of the third wave of corona virus in Delhi is increasing rapidly. In the month of November itself, 1,759 people have died due to this epidemic in the national capital till 21 November and this is about 83 deaths per day. In the last 10 days, the death toll has reached more than 100 four times. Officials said that 111 patients died on Saturday, 118 on Friday, 131 on Wednesday and 104 on 12 November. According to official figures, the average death rate in Delhi is 1.58 percent, which is higher than the national death rate of 1.48 percent.

