Third wave of Corona in Delhi: Kejriwal in action after court rebuke, firecrackers banned in Delhi

crackers ban in Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday that the situation of Kovid-19 in Delhi is getting worse due to increasing air pollution. He also appealed to the people not to burst firecrackers and to participate in the 'Laxmi Pujan' program organized by the AAP government on this Diwali with them and their ministers.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court expressed displeasure over the increasing number of Kovid-19 patients in the national capital on Thursday, commenting that Delhi could soon become the 'Corona Capital of the country'. A bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subramaniam Prasad said that the Delhi government has gone completely "wrong" in the case of the epidemic. The bench said that the Delhi government is taking the health of the citizens lightly and this matter will be looked at separately.

Arvind Kejriwal held a high level meeting after the court's rebuke. After the meeting, he tweeted and said, "We reviewed the situation and preparedness of Corona in Delhi with the Chief Secretary, Health Officer and all DMs. Corona cases have increased due to festive season and pollution. In the meeting it was decided that

1. Ban on firecrackers in Delhi. Now firecrackers were completely banned in Delhi. Green crackers have also been banned.

2. Medical infrastructure will be developed rapidly. Apart from this, oxygen equipments are being increased in government hospitals of Delhi.

3. Delhi HC has stayed our order to increase ICU beds in private hospitals. Yesterday, we filed an appeal in the Supreme Court regarding this. We hope that the Supreme Court will lift the ban keeping in view the important situation.

4. Target Testing (Corona)

5. All steps will be taken to ensure that the death rate does not increase.

Kejriwal said in an online press conference that he and his cabinet members would perform ‘Lakshmi Pujan’ on November 14 at 7.39 pm. He appealed to Delhiites to connect with their homes through television or online forums and worship together. The Chief Minister said that Delhi is currently facing Kovid-19 and increasing air pollution and the AAP government is making every effort to deal with it.

Appealing to people not to burst firecrackers on Diwali, the Chief Minister said, “The situation of Kovid-19 in Delhi is getting worse due to increasing air pollution”. Cases were reported. Kejriwal said that the city is facing a “third wave” of viruses amidst rising air pollution and the festive season.

Corona virus cases are increasing rapidly in the city for the last few days. Last year, the Delhi government organized a ‘laser show’ at Connaught Place on Diwali. Kejriwal said on Thursday, “This time also we will celebrate Diwali together and will not burst firecrackers under any circumstances.” A wonderful atmosphere will be created if two crore people worship Lakshmi together. This will benefit the welfare of every household. “

Pollution reached the worst level in the past year in the national capital on Thursday morning due to increase in stubble burning and low wind speed. Due to the presence of mist in the sky, people complained of sore throat and watery eyes. Experts said that due to adverse weather conditions like no wind, fall in temperature and stubble burning in neighboring states, the air quality index remained ‘severe’ on Wednesday night.

Kejriwal said that the situation of Kovid-19 in Delhi is getting worse due to the smoke coming out of stubble burning. “It happens every year because of stubble burning and it is a matter of great misfortune that the concerned states are not taking any ‘concrete’ steps to deal with this problem,” he said. Told them that they do not want to burn straw, because it kills soil bacteria and reduces fertility, but they have no option because their government does nothing to help them. He said that this year should be the last time because the Pusa Institute has made a chemical available to make parali in 20 days.

Kejriwal said that next year, the government should not make any excuse that there is no option but to burn stubble, because Delhi has given this new model. Every state government should help its farmers like the Delhi government to deal with the problem of burning straw. The Delhi government has arranged for free spraying of ‘Bio-D Composer’ developed by Pusa Institute so that the farmers do not burn the straw.