Thiruchitrambalam Film (2022): Dhanush | Solid | Trailer | Songs | Free up Date

Thiruchitrambalam is the impending Tamil film directed by means of Yaaradi Nee Mohini reputation Mithran Jawahar. The movie options Dhanush, Prakash Raj, Bharathi Raja, Nithya Menen, Raashi Khanna, and Priya Bhavani Shankar within the lead roles. Thiruchitrambalam Tamil Film used to be produced by means of Kalanithi Maran beneath Solar Photos banner. It’s the forty fourth movie of actor Dhanush. DnA combo has joined after a protracted hole. Thiruchitrabalam songs have been composed by means of Anirudh. Thiruchitrambalam movie shoot began on 05 August 2021 in Chennai.

The streaming rights and audio rights of Dhanush’s Thiruchitrambalam Film will likely be up to date quickly.

Thiruchitrambalam Film Complete Main points

Take a look at entire main points on Dhanush Thiruchitrambalam movie 2021,

Director Mithran Jawahar
Manufacturer Kalanithi Maran
Style Romantic Drama
Starring Dhanush, Raashik Khanna, Nithya Menen, Priya Bhavani Shankar
Song Anirudh Ravichandran
Editor Prasanna GK
Cinematographer Om Prakash
Manufacturing Corporate Solar Photos
Free up date 2022
Language Tamil and Telugu

Thiruchitrambalam Film Solid

This is your complete solid record of Thiruchitrambalam Tamil Film 2021,

  • Dhanush
  • Prakash Raj
  • Bharathi Raja
  • Nithya Menen
  • Raashi Khanna
  • Priya Bhavani Shankar

Thiruchitrambalam Film First Glance

Listed below are some stills of actor Dhanush from the Thiruchitrambalam film 2021,

Thiruchitrambalam Film Songs

