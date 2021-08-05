Thiruchitrambalam Film (2022): Dhanush | Solid | Trailer | Songs | Free up Date

Thiruchitrambalam is the impending Tamil film directed by means of Yaaradi Nee Mohini reputation Mithran Jawahar. The movie options Dhanush, Prakash Raj, Bharathi Raja, Nithya Menen, Raashi Khanna, and Priya Bhavani Shankar within the lead roles. Thiruchitrambalam Tamil Film used to be produced by means of Kalanithi Maran beneath Solar Photos banner. It’s the forty fourth movie of actor Dhanush. DnA combo has joined after a protracted hole. Thiruchitrabalam songs have been composed by means of Anirudh. Thiruchitrambalam movie shoot began on 05 August 2021 in Chennai.
Thiruchitrambalam Film Complete Main points
Take a look at entire main points on Dhanush Thiruchitrambalam movie 2021,
|Director
|Mithran Jawahar
|Manufacturer
|Kalanithi Maran
|Style
|Romantic Drama
|Starring
|Dhanush, Raashik Khanna, Nithya Menen, Priya Bhavani Shankar
|Song
|Anirudh Ravichandran
|Editor
|Prasanna GK
|Cinematographer
|Om Prakash
|Manufacturing Corporate
|Solar Photos
|Free up date
|2022
|Language
|Tamil and Telugu
Thiruchitrambalam Film Solid
This is your complete solid record of Thiruchitrambalam Tamil Film 2021,
- Dhanush
- Prakash Raj
- Bharathi Raja
- Nithya Menen
- Raashi Khanna
- Priya Bhavani Shankar
