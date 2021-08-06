Thiruchitrambalam Film (2022) Forged, Roles, Trailer, Tale, Free up Date, Poster

Thiruchitrambalam is a Tamil language film. The film free up date is 25 March 2022. It comprises Dhanush, Raashi Khanna and many others within the forged.
Tale
The plot revolves across the lifetime of a bold guy. He faces demanding situations and is going forward. Issues take a brand new flip as his luck brings in additional enemies. Will he have the ability to save and live to tell the tale his family members?
Thiruchitrambalam Forged
Director: Mithran Jawahar
Style: Motion, Mystery, Romance
Language: Tamil
Free up Date: 25 March 2022
Trailer
But to be launched