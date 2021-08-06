Thiruchitrambalam Film (2022) Forged, Roles, Trailer, Tale, Free up Date, Poster

Thiruchitrambalam is a Tamil language film. The film free up date is 25 March 2022. It comprises Dhanush, Raashi Khanna and many others within the forged.

Tale

The plot revolves across the lifetime of a bold guy. He faces demanding situations and is going forward. Issues take a brand new flip as his luck brings in additional enemies. Will he have the ability to save and live to tell the tale his family members?

Thiruchitrambalam Forged

Director: Mithran Jawahar

Style: Motion, Mystery, Romance

Language: Tamil

Free up Date: 25 March 2022

Trailer

But to be launched