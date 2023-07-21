This $2 Billion Theme Park Is Supposed To Be Oklahoma’s Version Of Disney World:

In northeast Oklahoma, a new $2 billion theme park as well as lodge is being planned. It is expected to be about the same size as Walt Disney’s Magic Kingdom Theme Park.

The 1,000-acre development just west of Grand Lake upon Route 66 is going to be called the American Heartland Theme Park and Resort. It will have a 125-acre theme park that the company says will be as special as the world’s best resorts.

It will have an Americana theme and have “a variety of fun rides, live shows, family as well as tourist attractions, waterways, and restaurant-quality food and drinks,” Mansion Entertainment said.

This Theme Park Shows Distinct American Lands:

It will also have rides as well as shows within “six distinctly American lands:” the Great Plains, Bayou Bay, Big Timber Falls, Stony Point Harbor, Liberty Village, as well as Electropolis.

In an email to CNN Travel, Kristy Adams, a marketing and sales employee for the development, said, “We think this project is going to be a game-changer for tourism in Northeast Oklahoma and the whole region.”

“We have already had conversations with a number of tourism partners as well as are excited to begin promoting this new addition to the wonderful state of Oklahoma.”

This Theme Park Include Live Show, Family Activities And Restaurants:

The ideas for the park involve classic amusement park rides, live shows, family activities, waterways, and restaurants, all of which will create a “Americana-themed environment.”

American Heartland CEO Larry Wilhite said that the state of Oklahoma was chosen for the construction endeavor because of its “business-friendly approach as well as innovative partnership efforts.”

Visitors to the park are given the choice of living in a hotel with 300 rooms that is still being built or in a big RV park with 750 RV spots and 300 houses with services.

These Park Have 320 Acres Land For Campsite:

The Three Ponies RV Park as well as campsite, which is 320 acres, will be the biggest campsite in the central U.S.

After This Project This Theme Park Will Provide 4000 Songs:

The project’s $2 billion investment will lead to the creation of about 4,000 jobs, as well as the company says it will have a big effect on tourists in Oklahoma. American Heartland thinks the park and lodge will bring over 4.9 million visitors to the state every year.

THG was in charge of the initial design for the forthcoming American Heartland Theme Park, which combines the old-fashioned beauty of a traditional entertainment park with some modern features.

This independent regional theme park will operate in northeastern Oklahoma, just west of Grand Lake upon Route 66. It will be a stand-alone attraction, and tourists will be able to have a full and interesting experience there.

THG’s Most Skilled Leaders Came With These Idea:

Some of THG’s most skilled and experienced leaders are the ones who came up with the idea for the American Heartland Theme Park. Erik Neergaard is the Chief Creative Officer at THG. His area of expertise is combining culture and fun, which has led to a winner creative experiences all over the world.

Scott Sinclair Is The Executive Director Of Design:

Scott Sinclair, who is the Executive Director of Design, will work with Erik on this project. Scott Sinclair has been the lead designer on projects all over the world, including Tomorrowland at the Magic Kingdom, Tokyo DisneySea, the Science Fiction Museum as well as Hall of Fame in Seattle, and Abbey Road Studios.

They are helped by THG’s amazing, award-winning design team in Pasadena. THG has worked on projects like the One World Observatory at One World Trade Center, the High Roller Observation Wheel at The LINQ in Las Vegas, as well as Beyond All Boundaries at the National World War II Museum within New Orleans for more than 20 years.

As the world’s leader in immersive design, THG has worked with big names like Universal Creative, Walt Disney Imagineering, DreamWorks, Sony, Paramount, Nickelodeon, as well as more. THG, Cedar Fair, and Knott’s Berry Farm recently worked together to change Fiesta Village at Knott’s Berry Farm.

THG turns the ideas of its clients into unique events, shows, exhibits, and sets. THG has more projects planned for this year that show how clever it is and how committed it is to giving people amazing experiences.

These Theme Park Have 320 Acre Land For RV Park:

American Heartland will also have a 300-room hotel, a water park in the indoors, a 320-acre RV park, as well as a camping with 300 cabins called Three Ponies.

Mansion Entertainment says that more than 20 Disney Parks builders as well as Walt Disney Imagineers are on the planning team for the park. It additionally hired design companies that other big entertainment parks, like Six Flags as well as Universal Studios, have used in the past.

Kristy Adams Are Expecting That When These Park Get Open Nearly 2 Million People Visit Park Every Year:

Kristy Adams, a marketing and sales employee at Mansion Entertainment, says that once the park is open, producers expect two million people to visit it every year.

In a statement released by Mansion Entertainment, Oklahoma area Sen. Michael Bergstrom stated that the park will create at least 4,000 jobs and help the state’s tourist industry.

American Heartland CEO Larry Wilhite stated in a press statement, “We are thrilled that American Heartland Theme Park as well as Resort will be in Oklahoma.” “Oklahoma is a great place for family entertainment because it is in the middle of the country.”