This 27 “144 Hz AOC gaming monitor is one of the best sellers, and now you can get it on sale for almost 100 euros less

In the gaming monitor sector there is so much variety that when purchasing a new one, either because we are renovating our current model or creating a setup from scratch, we often don’t know which one to choose. Although offers like this make things much easier for us.

And is that if we are looking for a monitor full of gaming functions, economical, large and on offer, this AOC is a perfect purchase option. With a usual price of almost 300 euros, at the moment we can take it home for 199 euros on Amazon and also in PcComponentes. It is therefore reduced by almost 100 euros, in what is undoubtedly a good opportunity to get hold of it.





Specifically, it is the 27G2AE / BK from the well-known manufacturer of AOC monitors. A model that, as we say, has a series of gaming functions that make it ideal for all types of games, both competitive and triple A single player titles.

AOC Monitor 27G2AE/BK- 27″ Full HD, 144Hz, 1ms, IPS, FreeSync Premium, 1920×1080, 250 cd/m, D-SUB, HDMI x2, Displayport 1×1.2

This AOC mounts a 27-inch panel with IPS technology, which translates into great viewing angles and very good color representation. Use Full HD resolution, which is still one of the most widespread today, and that in this diagonal it shows a density of pixels per inch somewhat low to work but perfect to play.

On the purely gaming aspects, it incorporates a 144 Hz refresh rate and a response time of just 1 millisecond; the most common standard today and that allows us to make the most of video games. To which we must add FreeSync Premium and ports to connect all kinds of equipment: HDMI and DisplayPort.