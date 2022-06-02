This 2D platformer inspired by Ninja Gaiden needs your support: Chronicles of 2 Heroes starts its Kickstarter

The Infinity Experience and Catness Games title has started its campaign and announced a physical edition.

If you are a fan of the classic Ninja Gaiden or have enjoyed titles like The Messenger, you may be interested in supporting Chronicles of 2 Heroesthe Infinity Experience project published by Catness Games that has started its Kickstarter campaign this week.

It has digital and physical editionTo get ahead, 10,000 euros of support are needed over the next month, although at the time of writing these lines have already exceeded half of the goal. It is planned to launch in late 2022 on PC and all consoles in digital format, at a price of 15 euros for the first patrons, while from 50 we can take the game in physical version on PS4, PS5 or Nintendo Switch. In addition, there is a collector’s edition with extras from the hand of Tesura that you can see below:

His managers tell us that, apart from his pixel art aesthetics, Chronicles of 2 Heroes stands out for being an action platformer with a very special mechanic: switching between the protagonists in real time. Kensei is a lethal samurai in close combat, but unable to jump, while Ayame, for her part, is a kunoichi as agile as she is fragile. Each one has different combat styles and more than 20 unlockable skills that can be combined.

The goal is to save feudal Japan from the tyranny of Amaterasu and her army of fearsome yokai, and you can watch a gameplay video at the top of this story. Also, the title can already be Add to wish list on Steam, where a free demo to test it if we are interested.

