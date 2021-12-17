This 4K smart TV plus PS5 bundle is another way to get a next-gen console for Christmas

Given the shortage of consoles, this package allows us to get a PlayStation 5 in December.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated 15 December 2021, 13:45 37 comments

We are in the middle of December and time is short for those who do not have a gift for this Christmas. If you want to get a PlayStation 5, you know that it’s complicated. It has been so since its launch, as practically most technology products are suffering from severe component shortages, which affects their production worldwide.

If you also want to change your television (or are desperate enough), you have a chance to kill two birds with one stone. As always, at 3DJuegos we bring you from time to time outstanding opportunities that we discover in case they interest you, and El Corte Inglés has available through its website a pack de smart TV 4K OLED + PS5. It is the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR OLED, with 4K and HDR technology.

Right now just over 80 units are available for purchase online at a price of 2,799 euros. The promotion brings with it, in addition to the television and the new Sony console, the DualSense controller and the Spider-Man Miles Morales game. In the event that what we are looking for is the smart TV separately, it is on sale at 2,099 euros, so if you get the console individually (and always at the official price), the total price of the sum will be lower as long as the promotion is maintained.

If you are interested in its characteristics, this is a 4K resolution smart TV that has a 10-bit 120 Hz OLED panel, compatible with Dolby Vision and HDR10. Has Android 10 As an operating system, it is compatible with Dolby Atmos and has two HDMI 2.1 ports, low latency automatic mode and variable refresh rate.

If, on the other hand, you already have a PS5, this week the new cases have been announced, as well as controls of different colors. In addition, next weekend we will be able to access its multiplayer for free, with a couple of days where a subscription to PS Plus will not be necessary to play with our friends.

