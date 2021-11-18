This 60% Razer keyboard is one of the best to play games, and now you can take it home on sale for just over 80 euros at Amazon and PcComponentes

The keyboard industry is a whole world. Within it we find very different models to meet the needs of all types of users. And the gaming keyboard market, of course, was not going to be less. So we have a great variety available, among which basically three types stand out depending on the form factor: full, TKL and 60%.

Focusing on the latter, we find models as interesting as this small Razer. AND this is an excellent opportunity to get hold of him thanks to the offer that is starring before Black Friday, and that allows us to take it home for just 84.79 euros; bordering on its all-time low on Amazon.





We are talking about the Razer Huntsman in its mini edition, a model cut from its older brother, the Huntsman Tournament Edition. As we say, it is a keyboard known as 60%, which results in a reduction in size by dispensing with the number keys, direction arrows and many others. To which we can also access by means of a Function combination with the keys that are present.

Razer Huntsman Mini (Purple Switch) – Spanish Layout, Negro

It is a mechanical and optical keyboard, with purple switches that offer a feedback quite similar to the well-known Cherry MX Blue: tactile sensation and an audible clicky sound. It is backlit, highly configurable using Razer software and an excellent option for setups where space is limited.

Finally, it has such an interesting addition as is the possibility of removing its cable to transport it and change it between equipment comfortably; It is not wireless, mind you, but it connects using a USB type C cable. Which is a really positive aspect, since if over the years said cable degrades but the keyboard continues to work perfectly, just change it by a similar one.