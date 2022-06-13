This action game has brought me to the brink of a heart attack: it’s frenetic, brutal and you can try it for free

It was seeing it in action and wanting to play it right away. Fortunately, we have a demo of Anger Foot!, and we have already been able to enjoy the latest craze from Devolver Digital. A wild first-person shooter that doesn’t give a second of respite. Did you find it curious? If you try it, it catches you.

A Return Digital it took him less than a minute to make it clear that Anger Foot with its insane pace of action is another one of those crazy things that leave you breathless. But if the announcement trailer for this frenetic shooter was not enough for you, try the demo and let me know! Because dear God, I ended up exhausted after playing just a few minutes of what is undoubtedly one of the most interesting games that have been presented in these days of digital events, great promises and the odd surprise. And without a doubt, this is one of the best. Do you remember the fantastic Hotline Miami? well imagine that one chaotic action but with a first-person perspective and instead of excessive violence, which there is, absurd humor so that between shots you have time to laugh out loud. That is not bad because, I insist, this game is exhausting (in a good way).

The premise could not be more simple and direct. Run, shoot and reach the exit without losing his life in the attempt. So. No more. There are no puzzles, no exploration, nothing that strays from that primary idea of ​​running and killing everyone who crosses your path. “Anger Foot is a wild game of kicking doors and kicking asses”, reads the official description of it. And it is not misguided because your first contact with the game is precisely that. Unarmed, you kick in a door and there you have your first victim! An enemy crushed. Don’t celebrate too much either. Anger Foot is so fast that if you stand still for a second you’re dead. And that is grace. You move at breakneck speeds through increasingly convoluted scenarios while dodging and killing a good handful of lunatics who are waiting for the right moment to deal a fatal blow.

If you die you respawn instantly at the beginning of the level… and back again! This time, of course, knowing where the danger lies. pure arcade essence that promises to make us play for the simple pleasure of completing a level in the shortest time possible. Very much in line, as I said, with the great Hotline Miami. You can take a look at the gameplay that accompanies these lines to get a better idea of ​​the frenzy of Anger Foot.

A devilishly fast action game

Anger Foot is so fast that if you stand still for a second you’re deadMy first contact with Anger Foot could not be more positive. These fast-paced games run the risk of exhausting the formula too quickly; that in just a couple of minutes you have already seen everything they have to offer. But the demo of the new Devolver Digital clears up these doubts with a constant appearance of new enemies that slightly alter the way you deal with firefights. You start with nothing, you know, kicks, period; but one level later you’re already walking around with a gun in your hands; and then a machine gun, or a shotgun… and of course, the enemies equip themselves with these same weapons. Even more. ‘Cause there’s a stage where they attack you with grenades, and it’s crazy! I ended up yelling with excitement as I got closer to the exit, explosions going off all around me.

It’s so chaotic that it’s hard not to have a good time. To have a grenade thrown at you and your reaction is to break down a door and hide in a bathroom is… unbelievable. Or when you run out of ammo, throw the pistol at them to stun them, robbing and killing them in the process. It’s brutal. What about shooting the grenade right before it’s thrown at you?

As you progress the scenarios get so crazy and unpredictable. You never know what awaits you behind a door; and although many times you die because it is impossible to escape from that trap without knowing what was to come, you reappear so quickly that you do not care. You try and act like a real action hero. In addition, this helps you to take better advantage of the stage since there are explosive barrels and fire extinguishers that will blow everything up in a very spectacular way.

I don’t want to forget the music either, which adapts to your actions by raising or lowering the pitch depending on whether you’re massacring enemies or simply moving around. So I couldn’t be happier with this Devolver Digital game that also seems to delight us with some silly moments, like that brief interlude that serves to explain the reason why we are killing lizards without rhyme or reason. So I invite you to try the Anger Foot demo, since it is a good appetizer to find out what awaits us in 2023. And I also remind you that this was not the only surprise announcement from the publisher, as we told you in our special with the three featured Devolver announcements in this alternate E3.