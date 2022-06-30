This adventure stands out for its drawing and offers us to play cooperatively as a wolverine and a fawn

Blanc was announced in this week’s Nintendo Direct mini, and is coming to PC and Nintendo Switch stores in 2023.

The Nintendo Direct mini held yesterday left us with great announcements such as the release date of Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope or the arrival of several installments of Persona on Nintendo Switch, but it also left a gap between its 25 minutes to delight us with visually very attractive proposals. That is the case of Blanc, an adventure to enjoy in cooperative on a cub and a fawn.

“A fawn and a cub must join forces to return home through snowy places in the beautiful world of Blanc. In this moving adventure, this strange couple must coordinate and take advantage of their strengths to overcome obstacles in the environment and move through freezing places, “they describe the video game from Nintendo, leaving us an announcement trailer and gameplay as an example.

The video game, in addition to the hybrid system, It will also come to PC via Steam and the Epic Games Storeand seeks to propose to the user a story about the aforementioned trip and the experiences of this animal duo through a game system and a narrative without textsproviding full immersion in a world of “stunning” design, painted entirely by hand in 2D on paper before coming to life in 3D.

Much of its appeal will lie in how players know how to work as a group through environments lashed by the elements and full of obstacles. “The gameplay is limited to two buttons and movement options: a simple system with which anyone can start this journey back home,” adds Casus Ludi, its developer. Edited by Gearbox, is scheduled for launch in February 2023.

3D Games Discord

More about: Blanc, Casus Ludi, GearBox and Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase 06/22.