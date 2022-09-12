This AI Creates Realistic Versions Of Assassin’s Creed Protagonists, And Some Photos Nail Them

We use artificial intelligence to create more realistic portraits of the characters in the Ubisoft saga.

Without a doubt Assassin’s Creed is one of the most popular series of the video game industry, to the point that Ubisoft, perhaps, has exploited it too much. Despite this, it has left us with some great protagonists that we will remember for a long time. Going through the legendary Ezio until reaching the Viking beast Eivor.

A few days ago we told you that the 3d games team had used an artificial intelligence with the protagonists of GTA. We have now done the same with the vast majority of the main characters in the Assassin’s Creed saga. There are some who are quite accomplished, while others lack certain facial features to resemble what is seen in video games. so they would be many of the protagonists of Assassin’s Creed in real life.

Ezio Auditore – Assassin’s Creed II Desmond Miles – Saga Assassin’s Creed Connor Kenway – Assassin’s Creed III Shay Patrick Cormac – Assassin’s Creed Rogue Arno Dorian – Assassin’s Creed Unity Jacob Frye – Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Evie Frye – Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Bayek de Siwa – Assassin’s Creed Origins Kassandra of Sparta – Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Eivor – Assassin’s Creed Vallhalla Eivor – Assassin’s Creed Vallhalla Basim Ibn Ishaq – Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla

Assassin’s Creed Mirage, the next in the saga

Apart from this, it is worth remembering what is coming soon to this extensive franchise. Assassin’s Creed: Mirage is what will await us next year after Ubisoft has made it official. What the Assassin’s Creed Showcase has left us are many more details about its setting and history.

The last thing we got from Assassin’s Creed was the expansion The Dawn of Ragnarök, a DLC that gave us a great duration of hours. If you want to liven up the wait until Mirage, you can read the analysis of Assassin’s Creed: Vallhala, a game that Carlos Gallego cataloged on his day as “Great“.

