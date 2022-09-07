This AI creates realistic versions of the protagonists of GTA, and some photos are very successful

We use artificial intelligence to create more realistic portraits of Grand Theft Auto characters.

We have all played the GTA saga, it is the most successful franchise in history and its success is such that we have probably even asked ourselves the following on many occasions: What would the characters of Grand Theft Auto be like? in real life? Well, we are going to answer that question, and the truth is that some of them look very good.

In this case, from the 3d games team We have used artificial intelligence to recreate the faces of the protagonists of the GTA franchise. It may not be the most reliable thing in the world, but some protagonists are quite close to reality. pay attention to how would be many of the GTA characters that have been part of your childhood or adolescence.

Tommy Vercetti – Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Niko Bellic – Grand Theft Auto IV Michael De Santa – Grand Theft Auto V Franklin Clinton – Grand Theft Auto V Claude Speed – Grand Theft Auto III CJ – Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Victor Vance – Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories Trevor Philips – Grand Theft Auto V Toni Cipriani – Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories Huang Lee – Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars

Beyond its protagonists, Rockstar’s open world action saga has left us with other great faces among its catalog of secondary and antagonists, something that we are also eager to see with GTA 6. The new installment of the franchise is officially in development , and although details about its world and characters do not stop arriving, it seems that we will have to wait several years until its launch.

In the meantime, you can take a look at the analysis of Grand Theft Auto V published in 3DJuegos on the occasion of its adaptation to PS5 and Xbox Series X | S that said: “it is by no means one of the best remasters we have seen”.

