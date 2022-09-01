This AI-Generated Artwork Won An Art Contest: Judges Didn’t Know What ‘Midjourney’ Was

A digital artist named Jason Allen won the Colorado State Fair last week in the Digital Arts and Digitally Edited Photography category. He had submitted several works to the contest, and one of them (‘Theatre D’Opera Spatial’) won first place.

This wouldn’t have mattered (not outside the state of Colorado, at least) if Allen hadn’t posted, as soon as he found out, a message on Midjourney’s Discord server, in which explained how he had used that generative AI to create the images he submitted to the contestafter having enlarged and printed them on their corresponding canvases.





Obviously, the victory of Allen’s ‘space opera theater’ immediately generated a heated debate about what art is and what it means to be an artist (or, rather, how much of a future do artists have now that AI has burst like an elephant into their private china shop), as well as about the fairness of the contestas several Twitter users were able to verify, after contacting them, that the judges had no idea of ​​the origin of the image.

ZAO, the Chinese MOBILE APP that through DEEPFAKE turns you into DICAPRIO in SECONDS

At this point, the following tweet already has almost 5,000 ‘likes’ with its opinion on this case:

“We are watching art die before our eyes: if creative jobs are not safe from machines, even highly skilled jobs are in danger of becoming obsolete. What will we have then?”

We’re watching the death of artistry unfold right before our eyes — if creative jobs aren’t safe from machines, then even high-skilled jobs are in danger of becoming obsolete

What will we have then? — OmniMorpho (@OmniMorpho) August 31, 2022

But Allen disagrees with this position. In fact, He considers her “hypocritical” for despising the human element involved in the creation of her work: “I generate images using Midjourney, I make corrections using Photoshop and I use Gigapixel to enlarge.”

In addition, as he points out, even the part of ‘generating images with Midjourney’ hides much more behind it, since it requires choose the correct ‘prompt’ (text input) to achieve the desired result, with many batches trial and error, and selection and adjustment of the generated images.

But Allen had to fend off criticism not only on Twitter, but even on Discord itself from Midjourney:

“So, are you judging art or the method by which we create art? What if we approached it from the other end: if an artist faced a tremendously difficult and complicated set of constraints to create a piece, such as painting while hanging upside down and someone is whipping him (this is extreme, I know)”. “Should this artist’s work be evaluated differently than another artist who created the same piece ‘normally’? I know how this will end – they’ll just end up creating an ‘artificial intelligence art’ category for stuff like this.”

Regarding criticism for cheating, he alleges that made it very clear when presenting the work that the author was “Jason Allen using Midjourney” (Another thing, of course, is that the judges had no idea what this Midjourney guy was). And he points out that what happened has not dissuaded him from continuing his work, quite the contrary: “This victory has only emboldened my mission.”

Via | Anthony Ortiz